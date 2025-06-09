Oracle Powers Lyntia’s OSS Automation to Accelerate Telecom Services

Lyntia Networks is advancing its operational support systems through the integration of Oracle’s cloud-native communications technology, aiming to automate service orchestration and enhance the speed and efficiency of its telecom service delivery. The Spanish neutral wholesale operator, known for expanding its footprint in fibre infrastructure, seeks to leverage automation to meet growing market demands and improve customer experience.

The deployment of Oracle’s OSS solutions will enable Lyntia to streamline complex processes involved in managing and delivering telecom services. By automating service orchestration, the operator expects to reduce manual interventions, improve operational agility, and facilitate faster rollout of new products and services. This transition is aligned with Lyntia’s broader digital transformation strategy, designed to support its expanding network and a diverse portfolio of wholesale clients.

Oracle’s cloud-native platform, built with scalability and flexibility at its core, provides end-to-end automation capabilities that encompass network inventory management, service provisioning, fault management, and performance analytics. Such comprehensive integration is intended to optimise Lyntia’s workflows and empower it to respond rapidly to evolving market conditions. The automation of OSS processes is critical in an industry where speed, accuracy, and reliability directly influence competitive positioning and customer retention.

Lyntia’s choice of Oracle reflects a wider industry trend where telecom operators are adopting cloud-based OSS solutions to replace legacy systems that often struggle with rigidity and inefficiency. The new platform’s architecture supports seamless integration with existing network elements and external systems, enabling Lyntia to maintain operational continuity while accelerating innovation cycles.

Industry experts note that automation of OSS functions is becoming a strategic imperative for wholesale telecom operators. The complexity of managing multi-vendor environments and increasing demand for customised services require sophisticated orchestration tools. Oracle’s cloud-native OSS offers modular and API-driven frameworks that help operators like Lyntia orchestrate services across heterogeneous networks and deliver scalable, on-demand connectivity.

Lyntia’s expanding fibre network, which spans key urban and rural areas across Spain, benefits from this enhanced OSS capability by enabling faster activation of leased lines, Ethernet services, and wholesale broadband offerings. Automation also supports real-time monitoring and proactive maintenance, reducing downtime and improving service level agreements with wholesale customers such as service providers and enterprises.

The partnership builds on Lyntia’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric service delivery. By adopting Oracle’s advanced OSS solutions, Lyntia aims to strengthen its position as a neutral infrastructure provider that enables other operators and service providers to focus on their end-users while relying on a robust, automated platform for backend operations.

Oracle’s communications technology has gained traction in the telecom sector due to its cloud-first design and emphasis on agility. Its OSS suite integrates machine learning and analytics to provide actionable insights, helping operators pre-empt issues and optimise network performance. Lyntia’s deployment underscores the growing importance of intelligent automation in achieving operational excellence and competitive differentiation.

The evolution of OSS automation aligns with broader industry shifts toward cloudification and digital transformation. Telecom operators worldwide are under pressure to reduce operational costs while increasing service velocity and reliability. Cloud-native OSS platforms, like Oracle’s, offer the scalability and flexibility necessary to support next-generation services such as 5G, IoT, and edge computing.