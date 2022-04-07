Osmi Pro Kickstarts in Malaysia with courses for Digital Professionals

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 7 April 2022 – Osmi Pro , сompany division of Osmi, an international EdTech company that has provided 2000+ students with new professions, launches three online courses in Malaysia: data analysis, QA engineering, and web design. By 2024 Osmi Pro plans to train more than 15,000 students in in-demand IT professions in the region.

The program is Osmi’s latest initiative to raise the average wage for professionals in Malaysia and equip them with the most up to date knowledge in the field. The program was designed as a combination of cost-effective education and to change the approach to career tracks.

With Osmi Pro students will get hands-on experience on career consulting to improve students’ CV and prepare them for job interviews, with the possibility to get access to education from anywhere and anytime by their own profile in Osmi’s platform and free mobile application in English. As well, students will have 24/7 support from tutors and help in choosing and finding the job. All that from an experienced tutors team which includes Western industry-leading experts with global cases, and local top-professionals with a great understanding of the local students’ needs.

“Our mission is to help people find their superpowers and realize their career potential. – says Harry Matvis, CEO at Osmi Pro – “We are here to make dreams come true, to help and to support already talented people to make their way to new jobs easier. And now it’s more than important to strive to create an educational product that will help everyone succeed in the real world.”

Today the world is in constant transformation and automation. According to Coursera, low skilled jobs are at risk of automation. The study also showed that 150M new jobs will appear in the global IT sector by 2025. The trend to search for professions such as QA engineer has been growing exponentially lately. According to Semrush, Google searches in Malaysia for “QA engineer” have grown by 22,2%, while searches for “data analyst” have grown by 50% over the last 12 months.

Osmi Pro is committed to providing new students with opportunities to develop their skills in as little as 4-9 months. The average price for a course is from 4000 MYR to 10000 MYR can be paid in installments. Osmi Pro plans to launch other courses to teach digital professions in the near future.

