logo
HomePeer to PeerOver $10b crypto assets stolen this year
Peer to Peer
0 likes

Over $10b crypto assets stolen this year

After stealing more than $3.5bn worth of cryptos in 2022, the worst year for crypto heists in the market`s history, crypto scammers and hackers have seen their inflows significantly drop in 2023. Still, the total amount of stolen money in crypto heists remains shocking.

According to data presented by AltIndex.com, crypto criminals have stolen more than $10bn to date, despite crypto crime slowing down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cryptocurrency heists took off in the last six years, going from only 15 hacks reported in 2017 to 136 in 2021, according to Comparitech data. The total value of stolen cryptos increased eight times in this period, jumping from roughly $324 million to a shocking $2.7bn. In August 2021 alone, nearly $730 million were lost to crypto security threats. Of this amount, $610 million was stolen by an individual in a Poly Network heist, which ended up being the second-largest crypto hack. However, last year, crypto crime exploded with crypto scammers and hackers taking more money than in 2019, 2020, and 2021 combined.

Statistics show 2022 saw 192 crypto heists, the highest number in the crypto market’s history, while hackers stole a mind-blowing $3.54bn of investor funds. Fortunately, the worrying trend slowed down in 2023, with crypto criminals stealing roughly $905 million in eight months, or less than one-third of the value seen in the same period a year ago.

So far, there have been 718 reported heists in which criminals stole $10.2bn worth of cryptos. Shockingly, only one-fifth of the stolen funds, or $2.6bn, have been recovered, with the average recovery time of roughly 75 days.

While 2023 saw a huge drop in the total value of stolen cryptos, the number of crypto heists remains high.

Since 2011, there have been 718 cases of crypto heists worldwide, and 70% of them has happened in the last three years. Statistics show 2021 saw 136 crypto heists, 2.5 times more than the year before that. In 2022, the total number of crypto crimes jumped to 199, the highest figure to date.

Although crypto scammers and hackers stole only $905 million in the eight months of this year, 2023 still saw the second-largest number of crypto crimes or 178. A quarter of all reported heists happened last month, turning July into the worst month for crypto crimes to date.

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Peer to Peer
Just in:
BYD’s Controlled Subsidiary to Acquire Jabil’s Mobile Electronics Manufacturing Business // Official Launch of HashKey Exchange’s Grand Launch on August 28th // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 28 Aug 2023 // ZENCE OBJECT Secures $2.5 Million in Seed Funding to Commercialise Sustainable Materials from Tea Residuals // Seat sharing on Mumbai Opposition meet agenda // Over $10b crypto assets stolen this year // Prince Holding Group Secures Two Prestigious Accolades at The Global Economics Awards 2023 // Cong slams bid to obliterate Nehru’s role in ISRO // Fog alert in Abu Dhabi, mercury to hit 50°C in UAE // SmartDisplayer Taiwan Unveils BobeePass FIDO 2nd Gen Card with L1/L2 Certification at FIDO APAC Summit & TRUSTECH 2023 // Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women’s efforts, successes // No, you can’t play Starfield for $1 – Xbox has withdrawn the $1 14-day Xbox Game Pass trial again // Air Arabia to introduce new route from Abu Dhabi to Iran // Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to Xbox Consoles Later This Year // Emirati Women’s Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Women in the UAE // Xbox Series S 1TB to drop next week // MP a BJP ‘laboratory’ for atrocities on Dalits: Kharge // Tornado Cash Founders Charged With Laundering $1 Billion In Stolen Crypto // Downward trend in crypto market // Navigating Dubai’s Real Estate Landscape: To Buy or To Rent //