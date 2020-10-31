⌂
The WIRE
Featured
Business
Markets
ME
Asia
Columns
Biz Tech
Expo2020
…
Market Data
Quickfeed
Crosswords
⌕
.
⌂
The WIRE
Featured
Business
Markets
ME
Asia
Columns
Biz Tech
Expo2020
…
Market Data
Quickfeed
Crosswords
⌕
.
⌂
The WIRE
Featured
Business
Markets
ME
Asia
Columns
Biz Tech
Expo2020
…
Market Data
Quickfeed
Crosswords
⌕
.
Home
World
Pakistan’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark for first time since July
World
0
likes
25 seen
0 Comments
Pakistan’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark for first time since July
/wire
According to the NCOC, 1,078 people tested positive for the virus on October 29.
Full Story
Share
France attacker, victims ID'd as investigation into Nice church attack continues | CBC News
No comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.
Related posts
World
France attacker, victims ID’d as investigation into Nice church attack continues | CBC News
October 31, 2020
World
Coronavirus: UK’s infections are on ‘steady rise’, app data suggests
October 31, 2020
World
In photos: Deadly quake shakes Turkey and Greece
October 30, 2020
World
Czech Republic nearing public health crisis amid surge in Covid-19 cases – CNN Video
October 30, 2020
World
Watch these zoo animals predict the US presidential election – CNN Video
October 30, 2020
World
Gary Lineker reveals refugee has already stayed at his Surrey mansion
October 30, 2020
Login for an ad-free experience
Continue with
Facebook
Continue with
Google
Continue with
Twitter
⌂
The WIRE
Featured
Business
Markets
ME
Asia
Columns
Biz Tech
Expo2020
…
Market Data
Quickfeed
Crosswords
⌕
.
No comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.