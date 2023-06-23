logo
Just in:
Oasys Welcomes Frontier Development Strategy Inc. (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a Validator to Enhance the Oasys Chain // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 23 Jun 2023 // Amit Shah calls all-party meet in Delhi on Manipur // Just Not Narendra Modi, Indian Media Barons And Some Journalists Have To Share The Blame For Curbs On Press Freedom // Oasys unveils new visual identity to reflect its ambition to bring blockchain gaming to the masses // KPMG in Singapore Unveils Leadership Transition and Reinforces Commitments to Advancing Financial Services, ESG, and Transformation // Mayawati accuses BJP of fomenting religious disputes // Southco exhibits at Automotive Manufacturing Thailand makes Innovation happen // Cong says Central policy change to scuttle Karnataka scheme // Oasys Special Event Unveils Lineup of Speakers and Participating Companies // Topcast Appoints Wolfgang Tatzer as New CEO // BJP’s Revenge Against People Of Karnataka For Voting Them Out // Mamata hopeful on one-on-one fight against BJP // Ajit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making // Mohammed Bin Rashid University celebrates graduation of Class of 2023 // AWS Announces Generative AI Innovation Center // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 22 Jun 2023 // Immediate Removal Of BJP Led Govt Of Biren Singh In Manipur Is The Need Of The Hour // Opposition Parties Meet In Patna On June 23 Is A Perfect Example Of Unity In Diversity // Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaPawar says focus to be on issues plaguing country
India
0 likes
8 seen
0 Comments

Pawar says focus to be on issues plaguing country

sharad pawar has now emerged as a stronger leader to lead battle against bjp

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said various important issues plaguing the country, including the current situation in violence-hit Manipur, will be discussed in the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna.

Top leaders of opposition parties will meet in the Bihar capital on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD).

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) are scheduled to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

Talking to reporters in Pune before leaving for Patna, Pawar said, “We will be discussing some important issues that are being faced by the country, including the situation in Manipur.”

Incidents like people hitting the streets and creating law and order situation have been taking place, especially in non-BJP ruled states, the former Union minister said.

“It is clear who is behind this, and it is not good for the country. The focus of the meeting is to deliberate on these issues and chalk out a future plan. Leaders from other states may put forth their concerns,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Pawar says focus to be on issues plaguing country first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Just Not Narendra Modi, Indian Media Barons And Some Journalists Have To Share The Blame For Curbs On Press Freedom // Kharge: Decision on Delhi ordinance before next session // Mohammed Bin Rashid University celebrates graduation of Class of 2023 // Council of Retired Diplomats holds first meeting to introduce objectives and tasks // KBTG establishes its third IT base in Vietnam, seeking additional personnel to strengthen its workforce in support of KBank’s Regional Digital Expansion strategy, gearing up for becoming the best tech company in the region // Topcast Appoints Wolfgang Tatzer as New CEO // Sharjah Ruler orders release of 390 inmates on occasion of Eid Al Adha // Immediate Removal Of BJP Led Govt Of Biren Singh In Manipur Is The Need Of The Hour // Mayawati accuses BJP of fomenting religious disputes // Oasys Welcomes Frontier Development Strategy Inc. (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a Validator to Enhance the Oasys Chain // Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI // Pawar says focus to be on issues plaguing country // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 22 Jun 2023 // Opposition Parties Meet In Patna On June 23 Is A Perfect Example Of Unity In Diversity // AWS Announces Generative AI Innovation Center // Oasys unveils new visual identity to reflect its ambition to bring blockchain gaming to the masses // Shopee Seller Summit Ushers in New Era of Value-Based Marketing // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 23 Jun 2023 // Opposition meet may agree on caste census card for 2024 // Capgemini to boost its cloud and digital end to end transformation offerings in Japan with acquisition of BTC //