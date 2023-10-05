logo
Just in:
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023 // Burger King still in Russia despite promises to leave // The Recent News About The iPhone 15 Series From newphone15.com // Inox Van Phat Becomes The Reliable Partner Supplying Industrial Kitchen Equipment In Vietnam // The Mills Fabrica Portfolio Companies Circ and Colorifix Shortlisted for Prince William’s 2023 Earthshot Prize // Supreme Court Question On Naming AAP As Accused Rattles ED Officials // VP Art House Summer Sale 2023 // Business confidence rises as Singapore CEOs defy global challenges with investments into generative AI, ESG: KPMG 2023 CEO Outlook // AI is only as good as the data that fuels it // Pawar says Rahul will one day lead India // Amazon Singapore launches limited “Amazon Big Deal Suite” Staycation Experience for Prime Big Deal Days with the Mondrian Singapore Duxton // Ukraine’s western allies are running out of ammo // Introducing Chelsealove: The Website Provides Digital Marketing Services For Brands // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 05 Oct 2023 // Paradise Vietnam: The Maritime Tourism On Ha Long Bay And Lan Ha Bay // Economic Distress In The Country Is Accentuating Fast Under Narendra Modi // BRS contests Modi’s claim on alliance in 2018 // Academic Labs and AsiaTokenFund Group Forge Groundbreaking Partnership in Harnessing Web 3.0 and AI for Education Advancement. // Time Has Come To Rediscover The Secular Principles Of Mahatma Gandhi // Mann calls emergency cabinet meeting on SYL canal //
HomeIndia PoliticsPawar says Rahul will one day lead India
India Politics
0 likes

Pawar says Rahul will one day lead India

congress leader rahul gandhis caste census pitch rattles bjp and rss

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader was being taken seriously and someday he would provide leadership to the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during an interaction at the India Today Conclave here, he reiterated that there was no question of him joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Those who have gone with BJP have nothing to do with NCP and they have switched sides because of the threat of investigating agencies,” he said referring to the NCP rebels led by Ajit Pawar.

Pawar said, “After his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is being taken seriously and he will provide leadership to the nation someday.” On Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, he said the central probe agency’s action will further strengthen the INDIA bloc.

Pawar also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently told him that the AAP was ready to give three of the seven seats in Delhi to Congress.

He expressed confidence that the Congress will revive in Uttar Pradesh, a key state in the Hindi heartland.

The former Union minister added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would definitely form a government in Maharashtra after the next year’s assembly elections.

With inputs from News18

The post Pawar says Rahul will one day lead India first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
India Politics
Columns
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
Just in:
BingX Reveals Comprehensive Analysis on Potential Altcoins Growth for Q4 2023 // Pawar says Rahul will one day lead India // Inox Van Phat Becomes The Reliable Partner Supplying Industrial Kitchen Equipment In Vietnam // Business confidence rises as Singapore CEOs defy global challenges with investments into generative AI, ESG: KPMG 2023 CEO Outlook // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 05 Oct 2023 // newphone15.com Provides Updates On Predictions About The iPhone 15 Pro // Burger King still in Russia despite promises to leave // Ukraine’s western allies are running out of ammo // ED move for naming AAP as ‘accused’ in excise scam // The Recent News About The iPhone 15 Series From newphone15.com // Sanjay Singh’s family claims nothing seized in raid // Introducing Chelsealove: The Website Provides Digital Marketing Services For Brands // Paradise Vietnam: The Maritime Tourism On Ha Long Bay And Lan Ha Bay // Supreme Court Question On Naming AAP As Accused Rattles ED Officials // The Mills Fabrica Portfolio Companies Circ and Colorifix Shortlisted for Prince William’s 2023 Earthshot Prize // Economic Distress In The Country Is Accentuating Fast Under Narendra Modi // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023 // Time Has Come To Rediscover The Secular Principles Of Mahatma Gandhi // AI is only as good as the data that fuels it // Floydology Provides Merchandise Related To The Pink Floyd Band //