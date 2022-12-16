‘Paw’sitive Outlook for Premium Malaysian Pet-Hailing App JoJo Pets Taxi – Aims For Nationwide Expansion And 100% YOY Growth In 2023

Premium Malaysian pet-hailing app JoJo Pets Taxi aims for nationwide expansion and 100% Year-Over-Year growth for the coming 2023.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 16 December 2022 – Premium Malaysian pet-hailing app JoJo Pets Taxi developed by Starpet Jojo Sdn Bhd aims for nationwide expansion and 100% Year-Over-Year growth for the coming 2023. The app which was launched in 2021, already has over 5000 users and the business has been enjoying a consistent 10% growth every month.

Founder K.C. Seow said, “As a full-time working fur parent to a husky and a ragdoll, I have personally encountered many of the pain points of pet owners, especially pertaining to transportation. My elderly parents do not drive and getting a reliable independent driver was difficult. Moreover, most of the vehicles were not equipped with bio-protection tools. The many frustrating experiences inspired me to offer a comprehensive solution for fur-parenting.”

Presently, JoJo Pets Taxi is available in the Klang Valley, and as of this month, the service has broadened its reach down South to Johor. By the second quarter of 2023, the service will be available up North in Penang.

Seow pointed out, “We are the first platform in Southeast Asia that connect pet owners with pet-related service providers. With the pet-hailing app, pet owners can make an appointment with any pet-related service providers, purchase the services via our JoJo Pets app, and our trained taxi drivers with custom-fitted vehicles for pets will provide the return-trip transportation.”

He added, “We filter the drivers and select only those who are passionate about animals. The drivers would have to undergo a thorough training to qualify. This includes animal behaviour, first aid, and safety. All JoJo Pets taxis are fitted with safety equipment, bio-protection (tools?), and air ventilation systems. In addition, drivers are required to clean the taxi after every trip.”

“Over the years, the perception of pets has evolved from mere companionship to one of a much stronger emotional bond. The reason why we built JoJo Pets app is to provide ease of convenience for pet owners so that they can improve the quality of pet care without worrying about transportation. We at JoJo Pets aim to drive the economy in the pet industry as more and more people open up to the idea of having pets.”

