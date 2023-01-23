PCCW/HKT Launches Metaverse Virtual World PCCW-HKT Futurera

Virtual “Be ON Game” & Hong Kong’s First Metaverse Staff Recruitment Game

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 January 2023 – PCCW (SEHK: 0008) & HKT (SEHK: 6823) – PCCW/HKT announces the launch of PCCW-HKT Futurera, a virtual world in The Sandbox metaverse, introducing over 20 missions for players, such as games based on popular ViuTV show “Be ON Game”, and serving as Hong Kong’s first metaverse staff recruitment to explore Web3.0 talent through gamification.

Susanna Hui, Group Managing Director of HKT, said, “The Group’s diverse business has enabled us to build Futurera – our unique virtual world in the metaverse. Embodying our unrivalled edge in technology, communications and content, Futurera brings popular characters and games to the virtual world. By attracting the public to learn about and experience metaverse, we are helping Hong Kong prepare itself for the prime opportunities presented by Web3.0.”

“Technological development and talent go hand in hand. We are delighted to be Hong Kong’s first corporation to recruit staff in The Sandbox metaverse. In addition to enriching the Group’s talent pool, we are also taking metaverse beyond the objective of audiovisual entertainment to realise online-to-offline applications. We hope to inspire our industry peers to further explore the potential of metaverse to broaden its use cases.”

“Be ON Game”, Now on Metaverse: Find the Hidden Content

Timed with The Sandbox’s Lunar New Year Mini-season launch, Futurera is opening its doors to The Sandbox users starting today. Players can take part in over 20 missions in Futurera, 7 of which originate from “Be ON Game”. Players who complete all missions stand to gain access to a mystery spot, where they will find hidden content presented by the cast of “Be ON Game”.

“Be ON Game” Gold Bar Collect gold bars in the mall and tackle thieves “Be ON Game” Boat Collect towels on the vessel while avoiding power cables “Be ON Game” ONympics Strive to score a goal by fake moves “Be ON Game” Office Race against time to collect all the items

Web3.0 Job Application

With Web 3.0 being a key direction for future Internet development, enterprises are keen to recruit staff with the relevant knowledge. After successfully completing the “PLAY TO GET A JOB Interview” mission, players who are interested in becoming a member of the Futurera creative team and taking part in shaping the virtual world of metaverse can easily access our talent recruitment website via a QR code to apply for a Web3.0 role. This role is open to all interested candidates until 28 February 2023.

Metaverse Academy

Aiming to introduce metaverse to our users, we proactively seek to make all our customers Web3.0-ready. Under HKT, 1O1O/csl collaborated with The Sandbox to launch Metaverse Academy, a workshop that was warmly welcomed by our customers last month. In February, 1O1O/csl will be hosting another Metaverse Academy as well as setting up The Sandbox experience booths at three of our flagship stores. Customers can gain an understanding of the basics and applications of metaverse under the guidance of experts, such as opening an account to access metaverse and designing an avatar, so that they are effortlessly equipped to become a member of metaverse. For details, please refer to Facebook page of 1O1O/csl.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited is a global company headquartered in Hong Kong which holds interests in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, property development and investment, and other businesses.

The Company holds a majority stake in the HKT Trust and HKT Limited, Hong Kong’s premier telecommunications service provider and leading operator of fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services. HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies to assist enterprises in transforming their businesses. HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty programme, e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, FinTech and HealthTech services to deepen its relationship with customers.

PCCW owns a fully integrated multimedia and entertainment group in Hong Kong engaged in the provision of over-the-top (“OTT”) video service locally and in other regions, as well as content production, artiste management and the event business.

Through HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, PCCW also operates a domestic free TV service in Hong Kong.

PCCW Solutions is a leading IT and business process outsourcing provider in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia.

In addition, PCCW holds a stake in Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited and other overseas investments.

To learn more about PCCW, please visit www.pccw.com .

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city’s true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses; whereas our comprehensive mobile communication and smart living offerings enrich people‘s lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

For more information, please visit www.hkt.com .

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt