Pepsico renews partnership with Americana for another 25 years

Arabian Post Staff

PepsiCo, the global food and beverage company, announced the renewal of its 25-year partnership with Americana Group, one of MENA’s largest restaurant operators and food manufacturers. The renewal will see PepsiCo continuing its diverse and much-loved product offering to consumers across the region through Americana’s most loved restaurant brands.

As the food and beverage landscape in the region continues to evolve, consumers are turning to more experiential offerings, discovering new tastes and increasingly demanding newer products, while still looking for convenient packaging and product delivery from brands they know and love. In parallel, the rise of e-commerce platforms and digital transformation is shaping the future of customer experience, with customers being exposed to a wide array of brand product offerings online. Americana and PepsiCo both pride themselves on remaining relevant to their consumers amidst rapidly changing preferences, habits and patterns and continuously strive to deliver on their customer promise.

The partnership means that consumers will continue to have access to the entirety of PepsiCo’s beverage portfolio at their favorite Americana restaurants including KFC, Hardee’s, Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays and Krispy Kreme amongst others, across the MENA and Kazakhstan. Armed with an in-depth understanding of consumers’ desires and harnessing decades of experience, PepsiCo and Americana will jointly capture the growth of this digital transformation by delivering innovative and elevated food and beverages experiences through dedicated menus, promotions, and partnerships with delivery aggregators.

