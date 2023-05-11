Pilot’s controversial yatra against graft takes off today

Continuing his rebellion against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot is set to begin his “Jan Sangharsh Yatra” from Ajmer on Thursday. Under “Jan Sangharsh Yatra”, the former deputy Chief Minister will cover nearly 125 km in five days on issues of corruption and paper leaks.

The Congress leader will also address a gathering near Ashok Udyan on Jaipur Road around noon today, before commencing the march towards the state capital. He will halt for the night at Tolamal village in Kishangarh.

Pilot has asserted that his march was not against anyone, but against corruption and over issues such as paper leaks.

However, his move is being seen as a sign that the dissident Congress leader will continue to pile pressure on Gehlot and the party’s central leadership as the year-end assembly elections approach.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads publicly for more than two years. The feud between the two top Congress leaders in Rajasthan saw an ugly phase when CM Gehlot accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pilot of conniving to topple his government in 2020 after the latter led a rebellion in the party for a change of leadership in the state.

However, Gehlot managed to survive and Pilot and some of his loyalists were later ousted from the state cabinet.