PolyU shines in ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 July 2022 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has attained encouraging results in the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) 2022 compiled by ShanghaiRanking, with 13 subjects ranked in the global top 50, up from eight last year. PolyU continued to rank No.1 globally in hospitality & tourism management – the only Hong Kong institution that topped globally among GRAS subject rankings.

Eleven PolyU subjects also ranked first in the city. They are hospitality & tourism management, civil engineering, management, transportation science & technology, nursing, instruments science & technology, mechanical engineering, remote sensing, aerospace engineering, business administration and sociology.

The GRAS comprises rankings of universities in 54 subjects across natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences. The ranking makes reference to research output, research influence, international collaboration, research quality and international academic awards to measure 5,000 universities’ performance in the relevant subjects. More than 1,800 universities across 96 countries and regions are eventually listed in the rankings.

These encouraging results in the latest GRAS followed last month’s release of the Third-party University Ranking Indexes 2022, in which PolyU ranked No.10 in China.

PolyU will make reference to the ranking information and other forms of assessment to identify areas for improvement, in order to capitalise on our strengths and expertise to scale new heights in the future.

Appendix

ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2022

13 Subjects PolyU rank in global top 50

Subject Global ranking Hong Kong ranking Hospitality & Tourism Management 1 1 Civil Engineering 4 1 Management 4 1 Transportation Science & Technology 5 1 Nursing 21 1 Instruments Science & Technology 25 1 Mechanical Engineering 25 1 Remote Sensing 37 1 Automation & Control 41 3 Aerospace Engineering 44 1 Business Administration 44 1 Computer Science & Engineering 44 3 Environmental Science & Engineering 50 2

Hashtag: #PolyU

