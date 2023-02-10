logo
India
Praful Patel, Fadnavis share stage day after ED action

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached one of his properties, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel offered rich praises to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, setting political tongues wagging in Maharashtra.

The programme was organised by Patel in his home constituency of Gondia to mark the birth anniversary of his father Manoharbhai Patel. Fadnavis was the inaugurator of the event.

“Devendra Fadnavis is my friend, my younger brother, my well-wisher. Many must be wondering about how Devendra Fadnavis is on this stage. A lot of give and take happens in politics. Both of us have many secret talks. Some people may have stomach ache after knowing this. He is a dynamic, visionary and efficient leader,” Patel said while speaking at the event.

The programme was organised to felicitate and give gold medals to meritorious students of Bhandara and Gondia. Renowned businessman Sajjan Jindal, actor Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Darda of the Lokmat Group were the chief guests.

“This programme is not political. We have never allowed ideology to affect development. Fadnavis is the son of Vidarbha. We have to work together to bring about development. Nobody should bring politics into this. When I was the civil aviation minister, Devendra Fadnavis used to be the first person to message me whenever I did anything well,” he said further.

He also appealed to industrialist Sajjan Jindal to invest in Gondia.

Taking a jibe at the developments, Lokmat group’s Vijay Darda said, “Fadnavis is here for a reason. He doesn’t go anywhere just like that. He has come to take Praful Patel with him. We have seen similar instances in the last one year.”

With inputs from News18

