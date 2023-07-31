Prime Minster Has Copied Mamata’s “’Mamati Manush’ Slogan In His Latest Campaign

By Sushil Kutty

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been using All India Radio to give an edge to Bharatiya Janata Party over rival political parties; specifically in broadcasting government schemes that impress certain vote-banks to vote for the BJP. In his July 30 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ PM Modi highlighted the Modi government’s Muslim appeasement, which the BJP refers to as “Triptikaran” and “Santhustikaran”.

How his government has made it easy for Muslims to undertake the Haj, especially for Muslim women, is a feather in Modi’s Muslim cap. This year, 4000 Muslim women made the Haj, hundreds of them without a male escort. Modi’s special bond with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman made this possible. PM Modi and MBS get along like a house on fire.

In his Monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the ‘Meri Mati MeraDesh’ campaign to stoke nationalistic fervour ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. For the BJP, cornering taxpayer money to pay for its propaganda machine comes second nature.

Modi also spoke of ‘Independence Day’ and ‘AmritMohatsav’ — the politician in Modi was making sure he covered all the bases. As an aside, the ‘Meri MattiMeraDesh’ campaign, which got a government launch, sounds like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “Ma MattiManush ” campaign.

‘Meri MattiMeraDesh’ campaign will felicitate “bravehearts” and will honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Their names will be inscribed in their villages. The BJP intends to milk every ounce of the martyr’s memory. Prime Minister Modi is well aware of how gullible the Indian electorate is. His ‘Pasmanda push’ is his ticket to a third term.

But everyone knows Modi is more RSS than BJP. And RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Vijayadashmi that declaring India a “Hindu Rashtra” is the quest of every Hindu. Pasmanda appeasement is for immediate electoral gains, declaring India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ is the final destination.

Modi knows what various communities want and how a small investment can make a whale of a difference. So changes in the government’s Haj policy allowed Muslim women to do the Haj without ‘Mehram’ or a male escort. Modi called it a “big change” in his Sunday ‘baat’.

That said, the Modi government is a disaster because it has to keep 81 crore BPL families in “roti and dal” for month after month. It speaks of the scale of poverty in India even 75 years after Independence. And currently Modi is the face of poverty-stricken India, notwithstanding Chandrayan 3 and fifth largest economy.

Everything now centres on how I.N.D.I.A fares against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Chhattisgarh is difficult and Rajasthan will be a tough fight. Modi’s Pasmanda appeasement will not make an impact in Madhya Pradesh. Modi believes a 10-15 percent loss of Hindu votes will be made up by 10-20 percent of Pasmanda votes.

The question is, has the Pasmanda Muslim forgiven Modi for Gujarat 2002, and for BilkisBano and ZakiaJaffri. Says Modi, “Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me.” The hardcore Hindu isn’t impressed. There isn’t much love lost between the two — with Modi’s transparent Pasmanda-love, huge numbers of Hindus are having second thoughts. Modi’s list of Muslim appeasement includes recruiting more Muslims in the Indian Army and central government jobs. Besides, there is also the canard that Modi wouldn’t mind India joining the OIC!

The fact is PM Modi believes the 37 percent Hindus who voted for the BJP in 2019 are not going anywhere because of TINA. Meanwhile, Pasmanda “triptikaran” will continue unabated till Modi is declared saviour/messiah. Victory for Modi is in the hands of the Pasanda and defeat for Narendra Modi is in the hands of the Hindus.

That being said an alternative — the EkamSanatan Bharat Dal — has sworn to dismantle the BJP and its fake Hindu nationalist agenda. The EkamSanatan Bharat Dal has a list of “seven sankalps” which it plans to unleash on the nation in the months before the 2024 general elections. Among them the vow that no religious/linguistic group will be considered minority if it is more than 5% of total population.

Two, “Bharat” will be declared “natural homeland” for Sanatanis. Three, state control of Hindu temples will end. Fourth, Kashmir’s iconic Martand Temple will be rebuilt. Ditto Krishna Janambhoomi at Mathura and the GyanvapiKshetra in Varanasi.

Other vows include keeping the traditional structure of the Indian Army intact. A complete ban on cow slaughter. Declaring cow, Maa Ganga, and Ram Setu as national heritage. The Wakf Act will be repealed. As also the Places of Worship Act 1991 and Sachar Committee recommendations. In short what RSS promises, EkamSanatan Bharat Dal has vowed to deliver — a Hindu Rashtra! Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “PasmandaTriptikaran” has spawned a counter culture of “Sanatan appeasement.”(IPA Service)

The post Prime Minster Has Copied Mamata’s “’Mamati Manush’ Slogan In His Latest Campaign first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.