Prince Holding Group Chairman Chen Zhi Recognized Once More as Entrepreneur of the Year

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 17 August 2022 –Prince Holding Group’s Chairman, Chen Zhi , bagged a– Conglomerates category for the second consecutive year at the prestigious 19th Annual International Business Awards®. The Group also secured. The Group has secured a record haul of

Chen Zhi, a Cambodian entrepreneur, is the founder of Prince Holding Group. It is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, with various units focusing on three core areas: real estate development, financial, and consumer services. He is also the founder of Prince Foundation, a well-known corporate foundation focusing on improving education, healthcare, and community engagement issues through public-private partnerships.

Over the past five years, the Group has collectively invested billions in various projects in Cambodia. The Group has contributed significantly to Cambodia’s anti-epidemic measures in ensuring minimal business interruption for its timely completion of retail, residential and commercial projects across the Kingdom despite the pandemic.

“Chen Zhi has made a huge impact on Cambodia by bringing together executives across many different sectors to take care of the community through affordable housing, Covid-19 vaccinations, educational philanthropy, and learning and employment opportunities for the younger generation,” stated the judging panel.

“Having a vision over 30 years to bring much-needed housing and contributing to a sustainable strategy for Cambodia’s net-zero goals is an admirable goal and a way to bring innovation and prosperity to Cambodia,” said another judging panel.

Chen Zhi is supported by an international senior management team that leads operations across banking (Prince Bank), airlines (Cambodia Airways), real estate (Prince Real Estate and Prince Huan Yu Real Estate,) and investment management (Belt Road Capital and Awesome Investment Group).

“These awards demonstrate our consistency and perseverance as we aim to make a holistic difference in Cambodian society,” said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group. “All our hard work would not have been possible without the community’s support and the hard work of all of the employees across the member companies within the Group.”

Last year, Chen Zhi also signed off the launch of the Chen Zhi Scholarship. This initiative has seen the Group’s foundation work with the Ministry of Education Youth and Sports and top local universities to launch a US$2 million scholarship program for 400 students over 7 years.

About Prince Holding Group:

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia’s largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. Prince Holding Group is developing an almost 1000-hectare township project in the Ream coastline of Sihanoukville that will be one of Cambodia’s leading sustainable real estate developments, aiming to secure close to $16 billion in total investment for the region.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.