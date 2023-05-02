Priyanka says Bhushan waiting for Modi signal before quitting

After Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh offered to resign from his post amid sexual harassment allegations, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell him to quit.

Priyanka’s remarks came after Singh reportedly said he will resign immediately if PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda tell him to quit.

“@narendramodi ji keh dijiye. Nyay ko aapki ‘haan’ ka intezaar hai (@narendramodi ji, ask him. Justice awaits your ‘yes’),” she said in a tweet.

Priyanka met protesting wrestlers on Saturday and accused the government of protecting Singh.

The protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has entered the ninth day on Monday.

The police have stated that complainants have been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation into the case can be carried out.

The Delhi Police is expected to summon Singh for questioning as part of the investigation, sources told News18. The police will prepare a list of questions after obtaining statements from the wrestlers who have filed complaints, which Singh will have to answer, they said. The police are currently looking into both complaints and examining all technical and non-technical evidence related to the investigation, they added.

Following a Supreme Court direction, the Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who filed complaints of sexual harassment against Singh.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia of hatching a conspiracy against him, a charge dismissed by protesting wrestlers.

With inputs from News18