Rahul Gandhi will be forced to become chief, says Kharge

Rahul Gandhi would be pursued to return as Congress President as there is none in the party other than him who has a pan-India appeal, veteran leader M Mallikarjun Kharge has said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said anyone aspiring to lead the party should be known throughout the country and enjoy support from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and West Bengal to Gujarat. “He should be well-recognised, accepted man to the entire Congress party”, Kharge told .

.

With inputs from News18