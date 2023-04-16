Rahul in Kolar where he made Modi surname remark

After postponing the trip thrice, Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Kolar to attend the ‘Jai Bharat’ event at the very same place he made the ‘Modi surname’ remark that led to him losing his membership from Lok Sabha.

According to the Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi will land in Bengaluru and later head towards Kolar which is about 90 km from the I-T city where he will be addressing a public rally.

A huge stage with German pandals at Tamaka Industrial area in Kolar has been set up for Rahul Gandhi’s visit. Huge cutouts of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi along with the Congress CM candidate faces Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have been put up at the entry of the venue.

A day before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, KH Muniyappa and others arrived at Kolar to inspect the preparations for the ‘Jai Bharat’ event. Congress is expecting about 1 to 1.5 lakh people to attend Rahul Gandhi’s event in Kolar.

Speaking about the ‘Jai Bharat’ rally, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar called it an opportunity for people irrespective of caste and party to lend their support to Rahul Gandhi.

“We should save India, with this perspective Rahul Gandhi is coming here. He will be sharing his words with people from the very same land where his remarks led to his jail sentence and his disqualification. Our party workers are ready for this event. There’s an opportunity for people, irrespective of caste and party, to support him. The martyrdom, sacrifice and struggle of Congress leaders is itself a strength for the country,” said the KPCC Chief.

Rahul Gandhi is slated to address the rally around 12 pm in Kolar following which the leader will head to Bengaluru where he’ll have a interaction with the sanitation workers and street vendors at JP Nagar. The former AICC chief is also slated to inaugurate the new ‘Indira Gandhi Bhavan’.