Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after 9-day break

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed after a 9-day winter break and will start from Uttar Pradesh from today. So far, the Yatra has covered 3,000 kms over 110 days crossing southern state and then trudged through Rajasthan and Delhi.

The Yatra, which started from from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is the longest on-foot march by any Indian politician ever, claimed the Congress. The idea of the Yatra is to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP’s “divisive politics” in the country.

Congressmen from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started gathering at Mavi Kalan on Monday to make last minute arrangements for ensuring a grand welcome to the yatra, which is set to enter the northern state on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening.

Along with a large number of party workers and leaders, the former party chief will be staying at a farm house in Mavi Kalan for the night and start the onward journey Wednesday morning.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for inviting him to his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and wished it a success.

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Thanks for the invitation to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and wishes for the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo’ initiative.” “India is a feeling which is beyond geographical expansion, where there is love, non-violence, emotions, co-operation and bonhomie — the positive elements, which unite India.”

“Hope that this yatra achieves its aim of conserving this inclusive culture,” he said.