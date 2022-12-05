Rahul’s yatra enters Rajasthan with grand welcome

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is teaching him things that cannot be learnt “while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter or any vehicle”, as the march entered party-ruled Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh to a grand welcome by party workers here.

Gandhi and his fellow yatris were received at Chanwli Chauraha, approximately 40 km from the Jhalawar city, in the traditional Rajasthani style when they entered the state, where the party has been papering over differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Cultural artistes presented performances, including Rajasthan’s famous ‘Padharo Mhare Des’ to welcome the yatris as Gandhi, Gehlot, Pilot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra held hands and danced in a circle together on the stage.

In his address to the gathering, Gandhi said he has no hatred in his heart towards the BJP and the RSS, but he will not let them “spread hatred in the country”.

He said he is learning immensely from the march. “Things that cannot be understood while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter or any vehicle.” “It is only after shaking hands with farmers that one understands what they are doing. This cannot be learnt from a helicopter,” he said.

Targeting the Central government, he said that only three-four industrialists are benefitting under this dispensation which is not in the interest of the country.

Gandhi alleged that BJP has spread fear in the country. “One who does not have fear, will not have hatred…this is what every religion teaches. I want to remove this fear…the fear that BJP has instilled in the hearts of the farmers; in traders and the youth of unemployment,” he said. The former Congress chief said he wants to remove the fear from hearts of BJP and RSS people.

“I do not hate them…I am not afraid of anyone,” Gandhi said, adding that he will not let the BJP and RSS spread hatred in the country. Speaking about people complaining on start of the yatra in early hours of the day, he said every Congress worker in Rajasthan will be seen on roads at 5 am, instead of 6 am.

“This is party of Mahatma Gandhi and not of Savarkar and Nathuram Godse. We know how to do penance,” he added. The Congress leader said the yatra is getting love, support and affection everywhere. “I am sure the people of Rajasthan will support the yatra.” The yatra entered Rajasthan after spending 12 days in Madhya Pradesh where it covered a distance of 380 kms. It entered the desert state from Agar Malwa district in MP by crossing a bridge over Chanvali river around 6.40 pm with Gandhi sitting in a vehicle.

Congress’s MP unit chief Kamal Nath and other party leaders accompanied Gandhi as he entered Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan CM Gehlot said Gandhi has started the most difficult yatra and representing the sentiments of people.

“Unemployment is at peak, people are suffering with inflation, unity and harmony should be there but there is atmosphere of fear and hatred, pressure on judiciary and election commission,” he said.