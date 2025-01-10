Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) 2024 2H Review

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 January 2025 – Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2Half 2024 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS“), aiming to provide the professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICSclassifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens in a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: Tier 1-Industry/ Tier 2-Sector/ Tier 3-Sub-sector; for Asset Backed Tokens: Tier 1-Asset Type/ Tier 2-Branch/ Tier 3-Sub-branch (Appendix 1). The results are as follows:

a) Cryptocurrencies

i) Structure and definitions

Tier 1: Industry Changes

The industry groups remain unchanged with 5 industries. The industry names and definitions also remain unchanged.

1) Payment (110)

2) Infrastructure (120)

3) Financial services (130),

4) Tech & Data (140) and

5) Media & Entertainment (150).

Tier 2: Sector Changes

The number of sectors remain unchanged with 16 sectors. There is no modification in Sector names as well as the definition of the sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

ii) Classification Changes

No Change

iii) Green coins label

There are 9 Greens coins in this review, labelled green in the following table:

Energy Efficient Consensus Mechanism (Pos, PoH, PoA, Hashgraph) Renewable Energy Use Payment Ethena USDeG (New) FDUSDG (New) NIL Infrastructure (120) NIL SOLG VETG Financial Services (130) LEOG (New) ADVERTISEMENT OKBG (New) NIL Tech & Data (140) NIL NIL Media & Entertainment (150) PEPEG (New) WIFG (New) IMXG NIL

iii) Coverage of DAICS®

DAICS® coin coverage: top 50 coins by average market capitalization across past 90 days.

DAICS® market capitalization coverage: 89.32%*

The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.0802%

Member changes within the TOP 50 coins in DAICS®: 5 coins in and 6 coins out.

(For more details about the industry weighting and the 6 changes, please see Appendix 4)

*As of 9th December 2024, based on past 90 days market capitalization ranking including all coins* (exclude Wrapped coins and Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) governance tokens)

Note: G as ‘Green‘ labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability

* * (For details on Industry & Sector definitions under DAICS®, please refer to Appendix 2 & 3)

b) Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)

i) Structure and definitions

Tier 1: Asset Types Changes

The asset types remain unchanged at 6

1) Culture (205),

2) Real Estate (215),

3) Financials (235),

4) Entertainment (255),

5) Natural Resources (265), and

6) Green Economy (275)

Tier 2: Branch Changes

The branches remain unchanged at 31.

(For details on Asset types and Branches, please refer to Appendix 3).

ii) Classification Changes

Nil

iii) Coverage of DAICS®

IX Asia Indexes has not started to classify any ABT. ABTs will be added to DAICS® in the next stage when a fair amount of popular asset-backed tokens are available in the market. A new ABT registry will be made available to the public. Although there has been an increase in the number of ABTs, ABTs only comprised 0.106% of the total market capitalization of digital assets. A classification summary and definition table are available at Appendix 5 & 6.

For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS®, please refer to the “IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System”- principle and guiding methodology on the company website https://ix-index.com/daics.html.

All classification changes including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index will take effect on 17th January 2025.

For more details on our DAICS® qualification criteria, please email [email protected].

For the diagrams in Appendix 1-3, please refer to https://ix-index.com/daics.html.

Appendix 4



In and out in DAICS® Top 50 cryptos

In Out 1. Sui (SUI) THORChain (THOR) 2. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) Lido DAO (LDO) 3. Ethena USDe (USDeG) Arweave (AR) 4. Aave (AAVE) The Graph (GRT) 5. Fantom (FTM) Theta Network (THETA) 6. – Maker DAO (MKR)

Sector Weighting of the Classification System**

Industry Weighting (%) Payment 70.406% Infrastructure 22.616% Financial Services 4.235% Tech & Data 0.541% Media & Entertainment 2.203%

*Special Currency Treatment of DAICS® applies

**Based on 9th Dec 2024

G: Green Label

Appendix 5

Classification of top 50 coins by Market Capitalization

Category Industry Sector Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Payment: Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins. Transaction & Payment BTC XRP BCH LTC XLM KAS CRO XMR Stablecoin USDT USDC DAI USDeG FDUSDG Infrastructure: Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract ETH SOLG ADA TRX TON AVAX SUI NEAR APT ICP HBAR ETC VETG INJ FTM Interoperability DOT LINK ATOM Scaling & Sharding POL STX MNT ARB OP Supporting System Nil Financial services: Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending and other capital markets related services Exchange Tokens BNB LEOG UNI OKBG Lending & Borrowing AAVE Staking Nil Tech & Data: Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology Storage & Sharing FIL RENDER Data Management Nil Artificial Intelligence TAO FET Media & Entertainment: Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles Social Media & Community DOGE WIFG SHIB PEPEG Streaming NIL Gaming IMXG Metaverse NIL

Note: G as ‘Green‘ labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability

Appendix 6

IX Digital Asset Industry and Sector Classification System (“DAICS®“)

Category Industry Sector Sector definition Cryptocurrencies (1) Payment: (110) Definition Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins. Transaction & Payment (11010) Cryptocurrencies that are used for store of value, unit of account, medium of exchange Stablecoin (11020) Cryptocurrencies where price is pegged to a / a basket of, reference asset Infrastructure: (120) Definition Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc. Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract (12010) layer-1 blockchain network that facilitates DApp creation and smart contract execution and smart contract Interoperability (12020) Network that increases inter-connectivity and integration of the fragmented cryptocurrency ecosystem Scaling & Sharding (12030) Networks that increase the ability to cope with the influx of many transactions at a time and blockchain network that can be split into smaller partitions, to improve scalability and process transactions quicker Supporting System (12040) Networks/sidechains that improve functionality of layer-1 network Financial services: (130) Definition Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending, and other capital markets related services Exchange Tokens (13010) Cryptocurrencies that represent the stable coin in the exchange ecosystem and allow users to covert from digital asset on decentralised or centralised system int fiat currencies Lending & Borrowing (13020) Borrowing and lending crypto assets with interest in return and other secondary financial tools derived from primary underlying asset, such as crypto futures and options Staking (13030) Holding and “staking” of certain amount of cryptocurrency in a wallet to facilitate network operations Tech & Data: (140) Definition Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology Storage & Sharing (14010) Crypto protocols that provide decentralized storage and/or sharing of data filing and resources. Data Management (14020) Networks/Protocols that facilitate the indexing and querying of data from blockchain(s), enabling efficient data retrieval and management for decentralized applications Artificial Intelligence (14030) Cryptos/Protocols that facilitate the use of AI powered apps or projects directly using blockchain platform. Media & Entertainment: (150) Definition Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles Social Media & Community* (15010) Cryptos that provides mast social community and followers without a close secondary industry sector Streaming (15020) Cryptos that provides rights to access decentralised video-streaming sites Gaming (15030) Cryptos which mainly used in gaming or gaming supporting industry Metaverse (15040) Cryptos that is commonly used in collective virtual open space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality. This includes the use of VR and/or AR and/or 3D.

DAICS® Asset Type Definitions

Category Asset Type Branch Sub -branch Asset-Backed Tokens (2) Culture: (205) Definition Real asset relating to sports, art, cultural drama, festive collectibles and design IPs etc. Art (20510) This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market Sports (20520) Festive Collectibles (20530) Design IPs (20540) Drama and Play IPs (20550) Real Estate:(215) Definition Assets that mainly derived its valuation from property, real estate, and land Commercial Property (21510) Residential Property (21520) Governmental Property (21530) Residential and Commercial Land (21540) Financials: (235) Definition Real financial asset including listed company shareholdings on regulated centralised exchanges and private company shareholdings; debt instruments; property trusts and derivatives that settled on regulated exchange (CeFi and DeFi). Tokenised Securities (Company Securities, ETF) (23510) Tokenised Debts (23520) Tokenised REITs (23530) Entertainment: (255) Definition Ownership of the IPs assets in the area of entertainment in real world such as concert, play, shows, circus, musicals, songs, movies, games, events and programs, and souvenir collectibles that is derived from the above areas. Movies (25510) This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market Following definition of the United Nations 17 sustainable development goals² Songs (25520) Concerts (25530) Gaming (25540) All Other Entertainment Events and Collectibles (25550) Natural Resources: (265) Definition Natural resources asset that derived directly from sea, sky, atmosphere and underground and can be classified as a commodity with standardisation such as precious metals, agricultural, energy and metals. Precious Metals (26510) Agricultural (26520) Energy (26530) Metals (26540) Green Economy (275) Definition Ownership of Projects Asset that falls under the definition of the UN 17SDG²s, with over 80% of the income or jobs provided on these 17 initiatives. No Poverty & Zero Hunger (27510) Good Health and Well-Being (27520) Quality Education (27530) Gender Equality (27540) Clean Water and Sanitation/Affordable and Clean Energy (27550) Decent Work and Economic Growth/ Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure/ Partnerships for the Goals (27560) Reduced inequalities/ Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (27570) Sustainable Cities and Communities/Responsible Consumption and Production (27580) Climate Action (27590) Life Below Water & Life on Land (27500)

² United Nations 17 sustainable development goals covering 1) No Poverty 2) Zero Hunger 3) Good Health and Well-Being 4) Quality Education 5) Gender Equality 6) Clean Water and Sanitation 7) Affordable And Clean Energy 8) Decent Work and Economic Growth 9) Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure 10) Reduced inequalities 11) Sustainable Cities and Communities 12) Responsible Consumption and Production 13) Climate Action 14) Life Below Water 15) Life on Land 16) Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and 17) Partnerships for the Goals https://sdgs.un.org/goals

Hashtag: #DAICS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DAICS®

DAICS® covers both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens (“ABT”), to be reviewed semi-annually at the end of June and December. On cryptocurrencies side, it is a three-tier system that groups cryptocurrencies into 5 main industries: 1) Payment, 2) Infrastructure, 3) Financial services, 4) Technology & Data and 5) Media & Entertainment. These industries are further divided into 16 sectors and sub-sectors to be introduced in the future. Under asset-backed tokens, there are 6 asset types: 1) Culture, 2) Real Estate, 3) Financials, 4) Entertainment, 5) Natural Resources, 6) Green Economy. These asset types are further divided into 31 branches and sub-branches to be introduced in the future.

About IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee and Working Group

The establishment of the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee (“Advisory Committee”) is to pursue the goal and vision to formulate a standard for global tokenization framework in a compliant and transparent way. The key role of the Advisory Committee is to formulate the guideline and reference for tokenization in terms of infrastructure, business financial stability, sustainability, internal control and classification. The Advisory Committee is comprised of industry recognised leaders from blockchain consultancy, sustainable projects and field in Art industry. The establishment of the Working Group is to identify, evaluate and recommend key directions and founding principles according to their specific industry knowledge and expertise in relating to the creation of the specified token. It will examine and propose improvements to the guidelines and references for tokenization. The working group is formed of a diverse group of market experts representing relevant sectors and markets, to provide input and discuss case studies for creation of tokenization framework, best practices and development of real-world projects. For more information about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee & Working Group, please visit https://ix-index.com/tokenization-committee.html.