Retailers consider UAE as great for doing business

As much as 88 percent of retailers think the UAE is a great place to operate a retail business, online retail management company Uplo says in a report.

The report is based on an in-depth survey of more than 100 retail leader, commissioned through YouGov, and is part of Uplo’s MENA Online Retail Report 2023. The paper also includes leading insight from experts at Checkout.com and SAP.

There was also strong optimism amongst 73 percent of the retail leaders interviewed that they would grow revenue and profits this year. Nearly half suggested that their online retail operations are growing at a staggering rate of 20 percent or more per year. Estimates from Dubai Chamber of Commerce indicate that ecommerce will grow from $4.8billion (in 2021) to $9.2billion in the UAE by 2026, supporting the buoyant attitude of the retail poll.

The report does highlight some challenges that retailers are facing. 61 percent said competition from online rivals is fierce, while more than half found it challenging to manage profitability with the fine margins required for success. Uplo also found that retail is at a tipping point for using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with a 50-50 split for those businesses that are using such tools and those who aren’t.

Other key findings from the report include:

63% of surveyed retail leaders find managing ecommerce logistics challenging

51% of UAE retailers want to increase their global reach and sell cross-border

Nearly six in 10 business leaders find managing online retail payments challenging

Cash usage in MENA has halved since 2018, with BNPL (buy-now, pay-later) taking its place. BNPL now accounts for more than 23% of ecommerce sales and is anticipated to overtake cash (35%). Credit/debit card use is still the most prevalent payment method across ecommerce accounting for 42% of transactions (Uplo Data)

Despite demand for BNPL, nearly two-thirds of online retailers in the region do not offer the service

Uplo’s research also highlights MENA is the fastest growing ecommerce market in the world (double-digit year-on-year growth in all regional countries), with average household spending on ecommerce topping more than $2,500 per year in the UAE alone.

