Taiwan Tourism Administration Launches "Taiwan's Lucky Land International Tourism Attraction Program"
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Taiwan Tourism Administration Launches “Taiwan’s Lucky Land International Tourism Attraction Program”

image 1 3
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 28 September 2023 – The wonderful street food, culture, history, and tourist attractions of Taiwan, not to mention the hospitality and friendliness of its citizens, are reasons that make visitors want to come back and visit Taiwan again! The number of international travelers to Taiwan has steadily increased since Taiwan eased its border controls and will likely reach 6 million visitors in 2023. To accelerate the tourism industry’s revival and establish Taiwan as the primary destination for travelers, the Tourism Administration, M.O.T.C has launched the “Plan to Accelerate and Expand Attraction of International Tourism ~ Taiwan the Lucky Land” campaign. Visitors staying between 3-90 days and who are not part of tour groups and have not applied for other group subsidies with this Bureau may enter to have a chance at winning the NT$5,000 in consumption vouchers.

During the campaign, Taiwan the Lucky Land will select 500,000 lucky independent travelers who will receive either an NT$5,000 “digital voucher” or an “accommodations voucher” that can be used within 90 days. Registration for the campaign lottery will continue until June 30, 2025. Various markets for visitors to Taiwan will also partner with us to offer other promotions.

On September 15, 2023, the Tourism Bureau will be elevated in status and become the Tourism Administration. It will provide even more amazing benefits, including coupons and gift cards for items such as coffee at convenience stores and products at drug stores. We will strive harder to revive tourism and create diverse, new ways to enjoy travel.

International travelers are invited to experience the various sights and delicious cuisine of Taiwan throughout the campaign period for a chance to win an NT$5,000 prize!

For more information, please visit this website: https://5000.taiwan.net.tw/index_en.html

(Advertisement by the Tourism Administration)
Hashtag: #TaiwanTourismAdministration

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

