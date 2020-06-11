Rockwell Automation and PTC Deliver Industry-first Enhancements to FactoryTalk InnovationSuite™, powered by PTC for Simplifying and Accelerating Digital Transformation

Two companies team to deliver integration capabilities to simplify OT/IT integration for the most critical OT data sources to bring the Connected Enterprise to life for customers
MILWAUKEE, U.S. – Media OutReach – 11 June 2020 – Rockwell Automation,
Inc.
(NYSE: ROK) and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today
announced strategic enhancements to industry leading FactoryTalk
InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, to serve the needs of a very fast growing,
dynamic industrial digital transformation market. Launched in 2018, the
FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC offering has already seen rapid customer
adoption, helping achieve significant improvements in operational efficiency,
reduction in unplanned downtime and improved quality.
The latest enhancements
center around improved OT/IT integration, enabling customers to contextualize
real-time operational data from critical sources such as plant floor devices,
control platforms, and time series-based Historians and Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES). By automatically integrating the contextualized data and
underlying data models into Industrial IoT/Analytics platforms like the PTC ThingWorx® platform, clients are
able to simplify, automate, and accelerate OT/IT convergence.
These integration capabilities reduce the data cleansing, aggregation
and contextualization work by up to 80%, which accelerates digital
transformation deployment. This approach also maintains, enriches and propagates
OT data models into IT systems. These data models and the underlying
information can then be leveraged in developing richer analytic insights and
predictive outcomes at the enterprise level.
“At the core of achieving
strong financial results through digital transformation is the ability to turn
data into actionable insights. These new capabilities will allow customers to achieve
faster time to value and increased ROI’s,” said Arvind Rao, Director, Product
Management for Information Systems at Rockwell Automation. “We’re very pleased
to achieve yet another milestone in this joint innovation journey with PTC and
be recognized as leaders in modular and integrated capabilities spanning
Industrial IoT, analytics, MES, and augmented reality.”
“We’re delighted with
the deeper integration capabilities of the FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered
by PTC, but more importantly how we’re applying the technology to high value
digital use cases that unlock double digit impact for our customers,” said Howard
Heppelmann, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, Connected Operations
at PTC. “We look forward to continuing our strategic relationship with Rockwell
Automation to help customers accelerate and simplify their connected enterprise
journey.”
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation,
Inc.
(NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital
transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of
technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive
and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell
Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our
customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing
The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
FactoryTalk and InnovationSuite
are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC enables global
manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software that accelerates
product and service innovation, improves operational efficiency, and increases
workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC
provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive
digital transformation — on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS
platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.
ThingWorx is a
registered trademark of PTC Inc. in the United States and other countries.
