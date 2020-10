For a while it seemed like they were friends. Russian President Vladimir Putin, the former KGB spy, had managed to slowly pry away one of NATO’s most awkward members — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The pair seemed always on the phone, Turkey was kicked out of the US-led F-35 program for buying Russia’s S-400 air defense missile system, and Ankara seemed suddenly closer to Moscow than the Brussels-based alliance.