Sanjay Singh’s family claims nothing seized in raid

Reacting to the ED’s action against the 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday, his family said that the probe agency officials “failed” to find anything during the 10-hour-long searches and called the case “fake”.

When asked by the media about the arrest of his son, Dinesh Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “We have said we will cooperate. I told him (Sanjay Singh) not to worry. I think they didn’t find any base to arrest him but since they (ED officials) were told to arrest, they arrested him. It will bring positive results as the government will be changed.”

Reacting on the same, his wife said, “They questioned and searched the house, computer, and documents but did not find anything. There was pressure upon them (ED officials) to arrest him and they arrested him. They (ED) did not give us any reason. We all are with him. He has been arrested in a fake case.”

Singh was arrested in the evening after the anti-money laundering agency conducted searches at his premises. He becomes the second high-profile AAP leader to be arrested in this case after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The AAP has alleged the ED “targeted” Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani group in Parliament. The ED had mentioned Singh’s name in its charge sheet. It stated that Dinesh Arora, a middleman, had said he had met Singh during a party in his restaurant Unplugged Courtyard.

