Saudi Arabia completes Dubai Expo pavilion

Saudi Arabia announced that it has completed construction of its Expo 2020 pavilion in Dubai on 29 November.

The second-largest country pavilion built at Expo 2020, after the UAE pavilion, began construction in February 2019. The structure has been designed by Spanish architecture firm Boris Micka Associates and Dubai-based Alec is the main contractor for the project. Saudi Aramco is the managing the project.

Spanning an area of 13,069 square metres, the pavilion is located in the Opportunity District and will rise six stories above ground. It includes 650 solar panels sourced from Saudi entrepreneurs and manufactured in Saudi Arabia.

The pavilion plans to take visitors on a guided tour of the country’s 13 regions through multiple immersive and interactive experiences and exhibits, inspired by its theme ‘‘The Sky is the Limit’. A water feature installation is set to be a prime attraction alongside a 1,320 sqm inclined mirror screen and art showcases by Saudi artists. Another key exhibit is an art installation embedded with 2,030 crystals, to represent the Saudi Vision 2030.

In October 2020, the pavilion launched volunteer and internship programmes, inviting Saudi nationals to serve as cultural and ambassadors for the pavilion.