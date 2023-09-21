logo
Just in:
Hamdan bin Zayed visits 2nd Liwa Date Festival and Auction // Fresh Trudeau charge deepens row with India // BRICS Expansion Creates A Global Super Power In Renewable Energy // BJP’s Duplicity On Women’s Bill Will Be Apparent At The Time Of Giving Tickets For LS Polls // Launch of Carousell Campus: Leading the future of secondhand with recommerce, cultivating talent and contributing back to the startup ecosystem // ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 winners presented Practices in sustainable development highlighted and pioneers commended // The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division Conference 2023 “Explored the Next Generation of Smart Property & Facility Management in Greater Bay Area” // How Adaptive Reuse Transforms Communities // US to give Ukraine $1.25bn grant // Vietnam embassy celebrates National Day and 30th Anniversary of Vietnam-UAE ties // Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Emerged As A Global Leader // US Supporting Canadian Position On Nijjar Killing Poses A Big Threat To India // RSS Pushed Modi Govt To Pass Women’s Reservation Bill Before 2024 Polls // Women’s Bill to dominate Modi’s poll campaigns // The “Asian Games Letterbox” Malaysia Stop Concludes with Resounding Success, with Great Anticipation from the Local Populace for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 // Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Saudi Arabia’s National Day reception in Dubai // Ajit faction’s disqualification plea against Sharad camp // Kejriwal attributes free power to God’s grace // NFT collection ‘Pursuit’ sold out // Dubai ranks first in Arab world, fifth globally on Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index //
HomeNews ReleasesSaudi logistics player enters US market
News Releases
0 likes

Saudi logistics player enters US market

AJEX Logistics Services, the Saudi-headquartered Middle East specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, announced its expansion into the United States market.

This strategic move represents a significant milestone in the company’s global initiative to foster connectivity between Saudi Arabia and the world. AJEX’s presence in the U.S will serve as a pivotal element in providing seamless logistics solutions for E-Commerce brands, industrial connectivity, and global trade hub operations in Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented in Atlanta and Dallas and serving the entire United States, AJEX will provide comprehensive ocean and air freight services for heavy weight shipments, further enhancing its offerings to meet diverse customer needs. With goods shipped to Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, AJEX will cater to underserved markets such as automotive, besides the energy and E-commerce sectors.

This expansion aligns perfectly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. AJEX, as an active participant in this transformative plan, will play a vital role in diversifying Saudi Arabia’s economy across multiple industries, enhancing solutions in logistics and supply chain management, and facilitating universal connectivity to Saudi Arabia.

To spearhead this phase of growth and expansion, AJEX has appointed John Martin as the General Manager for the United States. John Martin has an impressive career spanning 35 years and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his tenure with esteemed organizations such as the US Marine Corps, American Airlines, Skyway (Apple Logistics), BAX Global, Agility Logistics, and Naqel Express.

The establishment of AJEX’s U.S operations signifies a significant milestone in the company’s hypergrowth strategy. With a robust presence now in the United States, AJEX is poised to capture key market share in E-Commerce, industry, and heavy industry through a sector-by-sector win strategy. The company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction are core principles that will guide its operations in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Stockie Dokie
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
US to give Ukraine $1.25bn grant // Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Saudi Arabia’s National Day reception in Dubai // Dubai ranks first in Arab world, fifth globally on Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index // BJP’s Duplicity On Women’s Bill Will Be Apparent At The Time Of Giving Tickets For LS Polls // Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Emerged As A Global Leader // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception for Sultan Al Neyadi in Al Ain // BJP Could Land In Trouble In 2024 Election On Women’s Reservation // The “Asian Games Letterbox” Malaysia Stop Concludes with Resounding Success, with Great Anticipation from the Local Populace for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 // Women’s Bill to dominate Modi’s poll campaigns // Hamdan bin Zayed visits 2nd Liwa Date Festival and Auction // BingX Release new BRC20 token SATSUSDT onto trading platform // Opposition wants Bidhuri remarks to go to privileges panel // RSS Pushed Modi Govt To Pass Women’s Reservation Bill Before 2024 Polls // Insult to parliament, says Congress // Lok Sabha Member From Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri Was Speaking The Language Of The RSS // BRICS Expansion Creates A Global Super Power In Renewable Energy // UK charges 5 with spying // NFT collection ‘Pursuit’ sold out // Historic Women’s Bill Clears Parliament, Opposition Wants Caste Sub-Quota // How Adaptive Reuse Transforms Communities //