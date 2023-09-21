Saudi logistics player enters US market

AJEX Logistics Services, the Saudi-headquartered Middle East specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, announced its expansion into the United States market.

This strategic move represents a significant milestone in the company’s global initiative to foster connectivity between Saudi Arabia and the world. AJEX’s presence in the U.S will serve as a pivotal element in providing seamless logistics solutions for E-Commerce brands, industrial connectivity, and global trade hub operations in Saudi Arabia.

Represented in Atlanta and Dallas and serving the entire United States, AJEX will provide comprehensive ocean and air freight services for heavy weight shipments, further enhancing its offerings to meet diverse customer needs. With goods shipped to Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, AJEX will cater to underserved markets such as automotive, besides the energy and E-commerce sectors.

This expansion aligns perfectly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. AJEX, as an active participant in this transformative plan, will play a vital role in diversifying Saudi Arabia’s economy across multiple industries, enhancing solutions in logistics and supply chain management, and facilitating universal connectivity to Saudi Arabia.

To spearhead this phase of growth and expansion, AJEX has appointed John Martin as the General Manager for the United States. John Martin has an impressive career spanning 35 years and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his tenure with esteemed organizations such as the US Marine Corps, American Airlines, Skyway (Apple Logistics), BAX Global, Agility Logistics, and Naqel Express.

The establishment of AJEX’s U.S operations signifies a significant milestone in the company’s hypergrowth strategy. With a robust presence now in the United States, AJEX is poised to capture key market share in E-Commerce, industry, and heavy industry through a sector-by-sector win strategy. The company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction are core principles that will guide its operations in the United States.