RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), the publisher of Arab News, said it appointed Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita as chairman and Majid Abdulrhman Alissa as vice-chairman. The company made the disclosure following its extraordinary general assembly meeting, in which board members were elected for a three-year term. Last week the media group reported a 41.4 percent increase in first quarter net profit.