Navigating Mail Delivery in the UAE: A Guide for New Residents

For expatriates settling into the United Arab Emirates, understanding the country’s unique postal system is essential. Unlike many nations that utilize traditional postal codes, the UAE primarily relies on a Post Office Box system for mail distribution. This approach reflects the country’s infrastructural evolution and its emphasis on centralized mail collection points.

In the UAE, individuals and businesses typically rent P.O. Boxes from Emirates Post, the national postal service provider. These boxes serve as the primary address for receiving mail. When sending correspondence to someone in the UAE, the address format generally includes the recipient’s name, P.O. Box number, city, and the country designation. For instance:

Ahmed Al Mansoori

P.O. Box 12345

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

This system ensures that mail is directed to a specific box at a designated post office, where recipients can collect their items at their convenience. It’s important to note that standard mail services do not offer door-to-door delivery to physical street addresses. Consequently, residents without a P.O. Box may face challenges in receiving regular mail.

When completing online forms or international shipping documents that mandate a postal code, UAE residents often use placeholder codes such as “00000” or “99999.” These codes are not tied to any geographic location within the country but are used to satisfy system requirements. The critical component for successful delivery remains the accurate P.O. Box number.

For courier and express parcel services, deliveries to physical addresses are more common. In such cases, providing a detailed address—including building name, street name, apartment or villa number—is essential. Additionally, including a contact telephone number is crucial, as delivery personnel often rely on phone communication to confirm locations or arrange handovers. In Dubai, the Makani system assigns a unique 10-digit number to every building, facilitating precise location identification for deliveries.

Emirates Post operates numerous Customer Happiness Centers across the UAE, catering to various postal and non-postal needs. Standard operating hours for these centers are from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. However, some centers, especially in major cities like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, extend their hours until 8:00 PM on weekdays. It’s advisable to check the specific timings of your nearest center before planning a visit.

Beyond mail services, Emirates Post offers a range of additional services beneficial to residents. One notable offering is the issuance of International Driving Permits . In collaboration with the Automobile and Touring Club of the UAE, Emirates Post facilitates the application process for IDPs at all its branches. Applicants need to provide a completed IDP form, a valid UAE driving license, original passport, Emirates ID, and a passport-sized photograph. The service fee is AED 170, and the permit is typically issued within five minutes.