SC picks two aspects for review of verdict on ED powers

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on a petition filed by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, seeking review of its decision on Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, upholding the power of arrest, attachment and search and seizure conferred on the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana observed that prima facie, two aspects of the judgment upholding the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) require to be reconsidered: (i) regarding no legal requirement to provide ECIR copy to the accused and (ii) the reversal of presumption of innocence.

The verdict had upheld the power of arrest, attachment and search and seizure conferred on the Enforcement Directorate by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The judgment was delivered by a 3-judge bench comprising

