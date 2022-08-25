The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on the petition challenging the order of Gujarat Government allowing premature release of 11 convicts sentenced to life in the Bilkis Bano case for gangrape and murder.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Vikram Nath issued notice in the matter and directed the petitioners to array the accused persons, the affected party, as respondents.

CJI Ramana clarified that the May 2022 order merely held that Gujarat has the jurisdiction to decide the remission in the case remission or pre­mature release in terms of the policy which is applicable in the State where the crime was committed has to be considered

The court has asked the State to file its reply and listed the matter after two weeks.

The post SC notice on challenge to Bilkis Bano convicts’ release first appeared on IPA Newspack.