SEC Raises Concerns Over Ethereum and Solana Staking ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed reservations regarding two proposed exchange-traded funds that seek to provide investors with exposure to staked Ethereum and Solana . The ETFs, introduced by REX Financial and Osprey Funds, are under scrutiny for potentially not meeting the legal definition of investment companies as stipulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The SEC’s concerns center on the structure of these ETFs, which aim to offer returns derived from staking rewards—a process where cryptocurrency holders participate in network operations in exchange for additional tokens. The regulatory body has questioned whether the funds are primarily structured to invest in securities, a requirement under federal law.

Despite the initial registration of these funds becoming effective on May 30, the SEC has indicated that this does not equate to an endorsement or approval of the funds’ compliance with legal standards. The agency has highlighted that the disclosures in the registration statements may be potentially misleading regarding the funds’ status as investment companies.

REX Financial has responded by stating that it will not proceed with the launch of these ETFs until the compliance issues raised by the SEC are resolved. Greg Collett, general counsel at REX, acknowledged the SEC’s concerns and emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing them.

The introduction of staking-based ETFs represents a novel approach in the financial markets, aiming to bridge traditional investment vehicles with the decentralized finance sector. However, the SEC’s apprehension underscores the complexities and regulatory challenges associated with integrating such innovative financial products into the existing legal framework.