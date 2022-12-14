Secure Great Deals on Arlo’s Smart Home Security Cameras This December

Enjoy great saving on industry-leading home security!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 December 2022 – Black Friday might be over, but December is still full of exciting promotions to get you ready for gifting season. If you are considering security cameras and accessories as gift options, industry-leading smart home security brand Arlo has just the right deals for you!

Arlo offers an extensive range of security cameras to suit a wide range of needs and budgets – including the top-of-the-line Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera and the popular Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera – you can give the invaluable gift of peace of mind to your loved ones this holiday season.

Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera

The Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera is Arlo’s most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes with cutting-edge 4K video capabilities with HDR as well as an ultra-wide and 180-degree field of view to give you a crystal-clear vision of your property. The Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its award-winning wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery, enhanced color night vision and weather resistance.

Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera – three-unit bundle: SGD 1,299 (RP: SGD1,599)

Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera – four-unit bundle: SGD 1,699 (RP: SGD2,099)

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera

The versatile Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera features advanced technologies such as 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver superior video quality whether day or night, outdoor or indoor. Easily connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or a complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Its two-way audio allows users to have crystal-clear communication, while the built-in smart siren wards off any unwanted visitors on the property.

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera: SGD329 (RP: SGD399)

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera – three-unit bundle: SGD899 (RP: SGD1,148)

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera – five-unit bundle: SGD1,499 (RP: 1,889)

For more attractive deals on Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.