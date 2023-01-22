Sena’s Raut says Rahul Gandhi capable of becoming PM

Shiv Sen (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra is capable to be the prime minister of India and no third front will be successful sans the grand old party.

He said the purpose of Gandhi’s Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is to remove the hatred and fear and not to unite the opposition parties under the banner of his party.

“Ideological and political differences apart, he (Gandhi) will show his leadership qualities and will be a big challenge (for the ruling BJP in 2024 general elections). He will make a miracle,” the Member of Parliament told reporters here.

Raut, who walked for nearly 13-km alongside Gandhi between Hatli Morh and Chandwal amid rain on Friday, said the BJP has spread a wrong notion about the Congress leader but this Yatra has busted all their myths about him.

“Why not?” he said when asked whether Gandhi is capable of becoming the prime minister of India.

“Not everyone can walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering a distance of over 3,500 kms. It needs a lot of determination and love for the country. He has shown his concern for the country and I do not see any politics in this Yatra,” the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader said.

However, he said Gandhi himself has been saying that he is not willing to be the prime minister but “when people want to see him on the top post, he will be left with no choice”.

With inputs from News18