Sergeant killed, 2 officers hurt in Dubai fire

Sergeant Adel Nasser Saleh.

Mohammed Yaseen, Staff Reporter

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, mourned Sergeant Adel Nasser Saleh, who died in the line of duty.

Sheikh Hamdan tweeted: “Civil Defence men sacrifice themselves to protect lives and safeguard the security and safety of our country. Dubai lost Sergeant Adel Nasser Saleh, who died in the line of duty. May Allah have mercy upon him and grant his family patience and solace.”

The Dubai Civil Defence announced that a firefighter died and two others were injured in a fire that broke out in two warehouses, one of which is in the Dubai Investment Park.

A source from Dubai Civil Defence stated that teams from 5 Civil Defence centres were fighting a fire as soon as they arrived at the scene of the blaze. This was based on a report to the operations room at exactly 3:43pm on Tuesday that a fire erupted in two warehouses in Sky Tower in Dubai Investment Park.

The source pointed out that the Civil Defence teams brought the fire under control at 5:30pm in spite of the collapse of one of the warehouses as a result of the fire, adding that as a result of the fire, Sergeant Adel Nasser Saleh died and two other officers were injured.

