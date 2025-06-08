logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Shan Jixiang: Fujian’s marine culture has made tremendous contributions to the development of global civilization

image 1 4
FUZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 June 2025 – Fujian recently launched the “Marine Culture in Fujian” campaign, inviting experts to express their perspectives on the province’s successful marine culture. In this video, Shan Jixiang (Director of the Expert Committee of the Chinese Cultural Relics Society and Director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum) and several foreign students visited the traditional village of Wulin in Jinjiang, Quanzhou. They discovered the distinct charm of the Maritime Silk Road and explored the historical significance of Fujian’s marine culture.

image-1.jpeg

Shan Jixiang, the former director of the Palace Museum, had worked in urban planning in Beijing before dedicating himself to cultural heritage preservation. He applauded Fujian’s achievements to utilize and expand marine culture. In the interview, he highlighted the watertight-bulkhead technology of Chinese junks, which improved sailing safety, boosted global shipping practice, and facilitated worldwide commercial and cultural interactions. Furthermore, he praised the overseas Fujian community for its contributions to promoting mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, as well as friendly people-to-people exchanges.

Shan Jixiang: Fujian's marine culture has made tremendous contributions to the development of global civilization

As a key birthplace and starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, Fujian is blessed with abundant cultural legacies. Shan Jixiang hoped further efforts would be made to incorporate legacies into people’s lives and tourism so as to maximize their value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hashtag: #MarineCultureinFujian #ShanJixiang #FujianInformationOffice

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Peer to Peer
Buzz | Arabian Post
Africa
Biz Tech
Foss Arabia
Foss Arabia
Just in:
$3 Billion to Buy U.S. Agricultural Commodities: Vietnam Seeks a Good Deal of Reciprocal Trade Agreement with the U.S. // Dubai Financial Centre Unveils Global Sustainability Initiative // OpenInfra and Linux Foundation Forge Unified Front in Open Source Infrastructure // Dubai Mall Unveils Ambitious Expansion Amidst Soaring Visitor Numbers // The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang Celebrates Vietnam’s Culinary Ascent With 9 One Star, 2 Green Star, and 63 Bib Gourmand // Tremor Disrupts Northern Chile, Leaves Thousands Without Power // Willem Blijdorp: Building a Global Business Empire // India Charts New Course on Crypto, Tightens Tax Norms, and Eyes AI for Compliance // Trade Envoys from US and China to Convene in London Amid Renewed Optimism // Gemini Quietly Advances Toward Public Listing Amid Regulatory Shift // Vingroup and Gulf States Pursue Sustainability-Led Growth as Legacy Powerhouses Reinvent // Big Tech Eyes Stablecoins to Streamline Global Payments // Deutsche Bank Charts Course Toward Digital Currency Integration // Empowering Startups Through Ownership-Preserving Capital // MEXC Advances Stablecoin Growth Following Strategic USDe Acquisition // From petrostate to deal state: Gulf IPO markets mature // Murena’s /e/OS 3.0 Enhances Privacy and Parental Oversight // RBI’s Latest Monetary Policy Exudes Over Confidence And High Optimism // Mistral Code Sets New Benchmark for Enterprise AI Development // Global Trade Finance Gets a Boost as DP World and JP Morgan Forge Strategic Alliance //