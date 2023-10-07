logo
Just in:
Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 94 per cent of people in Asia-Pacific who wish they could smile freely // Chouhan, not figuring on any list, says politics is slippery // Structural Changes Are Distorting Indian Labour Market // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 92 per cent of Singaporeans who wish they could smile freely // BJP accuses Kharge of false propaganda on budget cuts // Delhi minister says tax notices to gaming firms will finish them // Dubai Culture organises ‘History of Arabic Calligraphy in UAE’ Exhibition // 5-day ED custody for Sanjay Singh in excise case // Sharad Pawar Shrugs Off Raised Eyebrows Over His Adani Friendship // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 97 percent of Taiwanese who wish they could smile freely // du joins AccessAbilities Expo as Telecom Partner to empower People of Determination // Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque // Stalin rejects Modi charge of temple encroachments // Waste of agencies’ time, says Kejriwal // CEC says money power, freebies to be on special radar // European Political Leaderships Are Complicit In US Efforts To Undermine Their Economies // Thakur’s jibe against Kejriwal on corruption // US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Ouster Is A Bad Sign For American Politics // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 97 per cent of Malaysians who wish they could smile freely // US, EU want to transfer $300bn in Russian assets to Ukraine //
HomeIndia PoliticsSharad Pawar Shrugs Off Raised Eyebrows Over His Adani Friendship
India Politics
0 likes

Sharad Pawar Shrugs Off Raised Eyebrows Over His Adani Friendship

By Harihar Swarup

Hardworking, simple and down to earth. That is how former Union Minister and NCP founder, Sharad Pawar, describes industrialist Gautam Adani in his 2015 autobiography, Lok Majhe Sangati (People, My Companions). The Maratha strongman has never shied away from supporting Adani, even when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack following Hindenburg report allegations against the Adani group. He also opposed the Congress’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee inquiry, and instead favoured a probe by Supreme Court. He told a news channel that Adani was being targeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

So Pawar inaugurating an industrial plant with Adani in Ahmedabad did not come a surprise to many. Pawar has no qualms posing for a photograph with Adani. He is also learned to have visited Adani’s residence and office. Nonetheless, their meeting did raise eyebrows, especially in the Congress that is clearly not comfortable with Pawar’s close ties with Adani.

But Pawar’s lieutenants make light of meeting. “Pawar sahib was called to inaugurate the plant. So he went there. There is nothing more to it, said NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patel. “Pawar has excellent personal relations with not just Adani but most of the industry captains”.

The relationship between Adani and Pawar is almost two decades old and dates back to Adani’s early days as a rising businessman. Pawar knows Adani family well, too.

And what has deepened their bonds is that Adani feels indebted to Pawar for life. A source informed that Adani was in the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai when terrorist laid seize on November 26, 2008. Adani called Pawar for help. The Congress-NCP combine was ruling Maharashtra then and the late R R Patil of the NCP was the home minister. Pawar, who was Union Agriculture minister then, asked for Adani and a top Maharashtra bureaucrat to be rescued as one of the top priorities. “Since then Adani has been in sort of a personal debt to Pawar”, said the source.

Also, Pawar had put his weight behind Adani when the coal block awarded to his company was cancelled by Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh as it was too close to the Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra. It is said that Praful Patel, once a close aide of Pawar, and now a leader in the breakaway NCP group led by Pawar’s nephew Ajit, was instrumental in bringing Adani closer to Pawar. While the autography does not throw any light on this, it does mention how Adani entered the thermal power sector on Pawar’s advice. The book mentions that Pawar made the suggestion at an event held in memory of Patel’s father. Adani then set up a thermal power at Tiroda in Gondia, which was Patel’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Adani and Pawar have had two meetings in recent months. One was in April and another in June, just before Ajit’s rebellion. It was speculated that Adani was reaching out to Pawar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similar meetings had taken place in 2014 ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra. When the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra with 122 of 288 seats, the NCP declared outside support to the Devendra Fadnavis government.

A senior Congress leader said that Modi wants to break the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and INDIA at national level, which is why Adani is being used to woo Pawar. “The problem is Pawar keeps meeting him and succeeds in sending confusing signals”, said the leader. He knows that this can create mistrust. So we really don’t know what’s on his mind and whether he will be able to withstand the pressure being applied by Modi through Adani”. (IPA Service)

The post Sharad Pawar Shrugs Off Raised Eyebrows Over His Adani Friendship first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Delhi Liquor Scam: Curious Case Of The Missing Money Trail // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 92 per cent of Singaporeans who wish they could smile freely // Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Madinat Zayed Cycling Track in Al Dhafra Region // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 97 percent of Taiwanese who wish they could smile freely // US, EU want to transfer $300bn in Russian assets to Ukraine // Dubai Culture organises ‘History of Arabic Calligraphy in UAE’ Exhibition // Sharad Pawar Shrugs Off Raised Eyebrows Over His Adani Friendship // Congress Must Initiate Now The State Level Alliance Talks For Lok Sabha Polls // BJP accuses Kharge of false propaganda on budget cuts // European Political Leaderships Are Complicit In US Efforts To Undermine Their Economies // Courts Beginning To Question ‘Law Taking Its Own Course’ As Claimed By Ruling Party // Delhi minister says tax notices to gaming firms will finish them // du joins AccessAbilities Expo as Telecom Partner to empower People of Determination // Chouhan, not figuring on any list, says politics is slippery // UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Chairman of Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs // Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 98 per cent of Filipinos who wish they could smile freely // Thakur’s jibe against Kejriwal on corruption // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 07 Oct 2023 // Structural Changes Are Distorting Indian Labour Market //