Sidda defies Vastu to use 'unlucky door' to his office
India
siddaramaiah111 168459833816x9 3

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday defied superstition and began using the ‘inauspicious’ south door to his chamber in the state assembly building. The south-facing door in the Vidhana Soudha was shut in 1998 after then-chief minister J H Patel lost the assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah ordered open the door after he became chief minister in 2013. Six chief ministers assumed office in those 15 years, but the door remained shut.

Even after losing the office in 2018 and three successors, B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, and H D Kumaraswamy refusing to use the door, Siddaramaiah ordered it open again on Saturday.

The south-facing door is located in the chief minister’s chamber which is on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha. Assembly members also consider the door unlucky as it is said to be in non-compliance with ‘Vaastu’ standards.

With inputs from News18

