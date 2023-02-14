Sin Kang TCM Singapore Expands Its Outlets Islandwide

Trusted by many with a wealth of experience accumulated over its two decades of operations, Sin Kang TCM Clinic plans to expand to 8 clinics islandwide by the end of 2023.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 February 2023 – With health and wellness at the forefront of the public consciousness, Sin Kang TCM is proud to announce that it will expand up to 8 clinics islandwide by the end of 2023, with a new outlet having opened just at the end of 2022 in the bustling heart of Orchard. The other locations will be established by the end of 2023, creating greater accessibility to the reliable and trustworthy service that Sin Kang TCM Clinic has come to be regarded as.

A Renewed Interest In Healthcare

Recently, there has been a significant rise in the public’s efforts to maintain good health. This comes in the wake of the preventive mindsets that the public has adopted to guard themselves against the spread of Covid-19. Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has proven reliable and effective for improving overall health and wellness. With a history dating back over a thousand years, TCM has stood the test of time as a valuable means of promoting wellness. As such, Sin Kang TCM’s management believed it was time to expand their services to be more accessible throughout Singapore so that more people could benefit from the time-honoured practices of TCM and experience its efficacy for themselves.

Suite of Specialised Offerings

Understanding the importance of a thorough diagnosis to address their clients’ health concerns effectively, Sin Kang TCM only takes a prescriptive approach that privileges proper consultation first. Furthermore, Sin Kang TCM offers a whole suite of specialised health treatments and services to promote wellness for its clientele. Take its prescribed massage, for instance. Unlike regular massages, a licensed medical practitioner from Sin Kang TCM will carefully customise and prescribe the necessary massage techniques required to stimulate specific acupressure points, lymphatic system, and meridian channels. The result is a range of benefits, including slimming, improved sleep, and pain management/relief. What’s more, Sin Kang TCM plays host to a team of licensed TCM physicians and experienced therapists who also provide consultation and therapy services. These clinics have also incorporated modern elements such as hospital–grade curtains and ventilation systems to set them apart from traditional TCM clinics and enhance the patient experience, ensuring the best possible outcomes for their clientele.

Prevention is Better than Cure

TCM should be considered a complementary treatment to any existing solutions, and not a replacement of Western Medicine, as the two fields can exist concurrently in improving the health of its patients. At its core, TCM takes a proactive approach to healthcare. It is through the understanding that when it comes to matters of health, it is better to address and solve any issues before the troubles compound and get worse. Sin Kang TCM strives to empower its clientele to proactively maintain their health and well-being with the same mindset. With the pending expansion, Sin Kang TCM expects that more of the public will be able to experience the effectiveness and benefits of TCM firsthand with the increased accessibility.

Sin Kang TCM

Sin Kang TCM Clinic is the trusted provider of customised healthcare based on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) wisdom and modern medicine advances with a range of treatments including signature NO-PAIN Acupuncture™, Tui Na, Cupping, Gua Sha, and more. The clinic has received numerous prominent healthcare accolades, including the Leading Women’s Health Specialists of the Year in 2022, the SME500 Award in 2021, and the Top 25 Prestige Award in 2014. The clinic’s team of board-certified and highly qualified physicians and therapists have a wealth of clinical and practical experience in treating conditions such as sprains, migraines, obesity, sleeping disorders, sports injuries, and more.