Sino Jet Completes China’s First “Carbon Neutral” Business Jet Flight

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 April 2022 – On April 22, Earth Day, Sino Jet announced the import of its own Dassault Falcon 7X business jet from France, and “carbon neutrality” was achieved through adopting low-carbon emission initiatives and the offsets of China Certified Emission Reductions (CCER) throughout the entire flight in the aircraft introduction. This is the first “carbon neutral” flight in China’s business aviation history, which will help benchmark the low-carbon transformation to business jet companies and help the whole China’s business aviation industry evolve and adopt practices in environmental protection and carbon reduction.

Headquartered in Beijing and Hong Kong, Sino Jet manages the largest business jet fleet in the Asia-Pacific region. As an important part of China’s business aviation industry, Sino Jet is deeply involved in the implementation of the ecological and cultural thinking of “promotion of high-quality development with high-level protection”. Actively practicing the “14th Five-Year Plan” Civil Aviation Authority of China plans to incorporate “carbon dioxide peak emission” and “carbon neutrality” into the overall high-level development plan of civil aviation. Sino Jet is the first in business aviation to adopt the “green aviation” development strategy, a pioneer to promote the “double carbon” development goal.

China’s business aviation industry has embarked on a green development path

Sino Jet’s Falcon 7X business jet will lead off the green development of China’s business aviation. The plane took off from Bordeaux, France, via Dubai, and arrived in Shanghai, with a total flight distance of 14,114 kilometers. According to Carbonstop, a renowned national carbon management consultant, after adopting low-carbon emission reduction measures, the direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions during this voyage totaled 59.01 tons of CO 2 e, coupled with the offsets by China Certified Emission Reductions (CCER) credits, Sino Jet successfully achieved “carbon neutrality” in this flight.

Spokesperson of Sino Jet said: “With the rapid development of human society, the problem of global warming is affecting people’s survival and safety. Sino Jet has the obligation to lead the industry to be innovative in sustainable development and to continuously promote the development of the industry in a way that is harmonic with the nature.” In the past few years, Sino Jet has adopted many effective measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including the launch of energy conservation and emission reduction initiatives to its employees, progressing to a paperless office, and the use of electronic flight packages (EFBs). Sino Jet is also the first in the industry to develop an effective information management system that covers the entire life cycle of business jets.

Sino Jet says that since the beginning of the carbon neutral flight project, it has reached a strategic cooperation with Carbonstop to adopt Carbonstop’s CREO carbon neutrality plan. This concept was developed based on over 10 years of experience in consulting and practical projects on carbon footprint management. The Plan include “Calculating” carbon emissions, seeking carbon “Reduction” technology solutions, “Engaging” stakeholders to act together, and “Offsetting” unavoidable emissions, four stages to manage carbon emissions in Sino Jet’s daily operations and its every flight, as well as to provide corresponding carbon neutral planning and solutions to secure a green development of business aviation in China.

Build a new model that combines “green aviation” with “digital aviation”

Sino Jet will continue its commitment with its advocated business jet information management method, to combine “green aviation” and “digital aviation”, to formulate a “carbon management” system that is suitable for business jet companies with Carbonstop, to achieve energy conservation and emission reduction scientifically, by standardisation, and quantifiable and traceable methods.

Additionally, Sino Jet will soon launch “carbon neutral” flight services, bringing the “green flight” option to the consumers and the industry. As a fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility, Sino Jet wishes to continue to lead more business jet users and partners to accelerate their paces of carbon neutrality, to achieve a sustainable and high-quality development of business aviation, the human society, to work together to build a better future and a better world for mankind.

About Sino Jet

Sino Jet, founded in 2011, is a business aviation operator, management and charter company and provider of bespoke travel services. Sino Jet manages and operates approximately 50 business jets in Greater China and around the world. It was awarded as the World’s Leading Private Jet Company 2021 in World Travel Award.

Sino Jet’s approach to safety is continually re-evaluated and developed with the industry’s leading safety and training experts. It is the fastest growing business aviation management company in Greater China, characterized by its industry leading one-stop business jet-travel suite of solutions. Sino Jet has dual headquarters in Beijing and Hong Kong. The company is also rapidly expanding in Mainland China with bases in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Zhuhai, Chengdu and Singapore etc.

