Sino Jet Ranked First in Fleet Size in Asia-Pacific for 3rd Year in a Row

Overview of top 20 operators by fleet – rank change 2021 vs 2020.

Source from 2021 Business Jet Fleet Report – Asian Sky Media

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 May 2022 – Sino Jet has cemented its position as Asia Pacific’s leading business jet operator for three consecutive years. It ranked number one in fleet size in Asia Pacific for the third year in a row, according to the 2021 Business Jet Fleet Report from Asian Sky Media.

Mainland China consolidated its position as the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region with a total of 340 business jets. In 2021, Sino Jet reinforced its position as Asia-Pacific’s biggest operator by having the most new deliveries of aircraft directly from OEMs, included the Bombardier Global 6500 and Gulfstream G650.

Sino Jet said, “Amid strong demands for business jet travel, stringent restrictions and quarantine requirements in many countries have placed new challenges on scheduling aircraft deliveries and aircraft maintenance work overseas, sustaining safety and efficiency have become the keys to success in the market.”

In regard to rising challenges, Sino Jet has put forward a business strategy to develop an “extensive service network”, “comprehensive maintenance capabilities” and an “integrated information management”. Sino Jet has invented a new aircraft delivery model, obtained operation and maintenance licenses for major business jet aircraft models in Greater China, and created an information management system that is tailored for all aspects of business aircraft management.

In addition to its operating bases in Beijing and Hong Kong, Sino Jet continued to boost investment in its Shanghai branch in 2021 and established a new Jiangsu branch, which complements its Hangzhou base to form a strong Yangtze River Delta service network. At the same time, Sino Jet has also set up offices in Hebei and Fujian. Recently, Sino Jet signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Hainan Free Trade Port, and its Hainan subsidiary has increased its charter capacity to meet demand from the Port. To date, Sino Jet has operating bases and branches in 20 cities around the world, and its extensive service network can help drive up operational efficiency for its aircraft management clients and bring the option of charter jet travel to more business travelers.

The safety standard at Sino Jet is widely recognized. Being a holder of multiple operation and maintenance licenses issued by a number of National Aviation Authorities, including China, the United States, Europe, The Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Aruba, The Isle of Man, Guernsey, and San Marino, Sino Jet is able to provide management services to aircraft with various foreign registrations within China. Sino Jet is also licensed to provide qualified scheduled maintenance services to major business aircraft types from Bombardier, Gulfstream, Dassault and other popular aircraft manufacturers, further enhancing their aircraft utilisation by removing the need to be serviced abroad.

In aircraft operations, Sino Jet attributes the very best possible operational scenarios in terms of safety to the latest technology it adopts. Sino Jet created its own information technology development subsidiary, which has designed an advanced aircraft operation system, a maintenance management system, safety management system, flight quality monitoring system and other information systems. All these systems are designed to be highly integrated, to ensure traceability of all aircraft operations, as well as every safety and quality management process. These advanced systems are proven to play an important role in maximising aircraft preservation value.

“Begin from the clients’ perspectives, sincerely care for the clients’ valuable assets through effective controls, make no compromise to safety and operate with the highest degree of efficiency. This is how Sino Jet gains trust and confidence from its customers, promotes the safety and convenience of business jet travel, and leads to new business jet ownerships. As the global economy recovers, the business jet market is expected to usher in even greater development.” Sino Jet said.

About Sino Jet

Sino Jet, founded in 2011, it specializes the management and operation of large business jets. Its business ranges from aircraft trading, aircraft maintenance, global charter services, ground handling, fixed based operator (FBO), to luxurious travel services and more. Sino Jet is fully committed to the concept of the complete life cycle management of its aircraft and it is also the first business jet company in mainland China to obtain the highest level of safety recognition for international business jet operations – IS-BAO level 3 certification. Furthermore, Sino Jet has been named “The World’s Leading Business Jet Company” at the World Travel Awards in 2020 and 2021.

Sino Jet has dual headquarters in Beijing and Hong Kong. The company is also rapidly expanding in Mainland China with bases in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Zhuhai, Chengdu and Singapore etc.

LinkedIn: https://hk.linkedin.com/company/sino-jet-management-limited

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sinojet/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sino_jet/

#sinojet #BusinessJetFleetReport #BusinessJetOperatorAsia #bizav #BusinessAviation #AsianAviation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.