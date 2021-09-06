Sinpopo Brand Unveils Its First Mid-Autumn Collection Featuring Modern Singapore Flavours Perfect For Gifting

Following the success of an online mooncake fair last year in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinpopo Brand honours Mid-Autumn traditions this year with an intricate collection of luxury mooncakes that will be available online and in stores.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 September 2021 – Singaporeans can still get their yearly dose of the Mid-Autumn dessert from Sinpopo Brand‘s website by ordering online. Mooncake lovers can look forward to a total of four new flavours from the brand – Sinpopo’s Gula Melaka Mooncake, Kaya Matcha Single Yolk, Black Gold Double Yolk and Five Treasures in White Lotus.





Mooncakes That Look Good and Taste Good

Packed in boxes of four, Sinpopo Brand’s luxury mooncake collection comes in a stylish grey and gold rattan-woven reusable chest which features matching mooncake tins with gold detailing – paying homage to traditional Asian designs with its rattan exterior. The collectible boxes will also be delivered in an elegant matching suede-finish bag to complete the experience.

The mooncakes themselves are also a feast for the eyes, coming in a four gorgeous colours – green, black, rose and brown.

A crowd-favourite of the quad – the Sinpopo’s Gula Melaka Mooncake ‑ is the brand’s signature flavour. Encased with a natural rose-tinted skin, Sinpopo’s Gula Melaka Mooncake is filled with delicious premium white lotus making it a real treat for all Sinpopo Brand fans in Singapore.

Packed with local flavour, the Kaya Matcha Single Yolk will be a hit with the younger crowd who will appreciate the richness of matcha combined with the irresistible luscious pandan kaya custard loved by all Singaporeans.

The Five Treasures in White Lotus features a contemporary twist on the traditional Wu Ren or mixed nut mooncake. A healthy mix of cranberries, golden fruit, toasted pumpkin seeds, almond and hazelnuts encased, the Five Treasures in White Lotus is made with premium white lotus.

Last but not least, the all-time favourite Black Gold Double Yolk comes with Portuguese golden custard and two yolks enveloped by the classic charcoal skin.

Enticing Discount Available Online

Singaporeans who have set their hearts on Sinpopo Brand’s luxury mooncake collection can enjoy $22 savings on every chest of mooncakes with the promotional code: “BAKED22” on www.sinpopo.com.

Each Mid-Autumn Collection Chest comes with four delectable mooncakes in four different flavours and will cost $88 before discount. Free delivery is available with a minimum spend of $120. Alternatively, customers can also choose to pick up their mooncakes in stores at no additional charge.

About Sinpopo Brand

Sinpopo Brand is a home-grown brand that remains firmly rooted in Singapore’s local culture and cuisine by creating artisanal bakes and bites to pay homage to the country’s heritage flavours. In recent years, it has also expanded to include new concepts such as the Sinpopo Brand Coffee and Sinpopo Brand Grocer. For more information, please visit https://www.sinpopo.com/.

#SinpopoBrand