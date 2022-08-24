Sisodia says liquor mafia behind ED, CBI cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday denied registering a money laundering case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and several others moments after an official said that the agency had registered a case to probe charges of alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy.

ANI news agency clarified stating the report was published after Additional Director Enforcement Directorate Sonia Narang confirmed on record about registering a money laundering case against Sisodia.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh termed the change in stance as “humiliating” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal admitting he made a fake case against Manish Sisodia. “This is just getting humiliating. Modi ji, here’s a suggestion, there is still time to apologize to Arvind Kejriwal admitting that you made a mistake by making a fake case against Manish Sisodia,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Manish Sisodia said that those behind the liquor mafias are the ones who have filed false FIR and led CBI raids against him.

Sisodia has also been summoned by a court in Assam to appear in person before it on September 29 in a criminal defamation case filed by Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup, Monmee Sarma, issued the summons to Sisodia for allegedly making defamatory statements against Sarma.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday Manish Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days. Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in Gujarat, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of ten days he believed earlier, said Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled state where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

Meanwhile, NCP President Sharad Pawar told Congress that the party should have supported the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. The NCP chief said that the Congress should have extended support to Manish Sisodia. This comes as Congress workers in Delhi staged protest and demanded the resignation of Sisodia.