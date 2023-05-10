SkyFest 2023: Cambodia’s First International Kite Festival Attracts Over 10 Thousand at Bay of Lights, Sihanoukville

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 8 May 2023 – Over the first weekend of May, more than 10 thousand people gathered at the Bay of Lights, Sihanoukville, reveling in the fun and festivities of SkyFest 2023.

SkyFest 2023 is the first-ever international kite festival in Cambodia, as professional kite flyers from China, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia displayed their masterpieces across the sky.

With the theme “Khmer Can Fly,” the international kite show was inaugurated by His Excellency Ly Thuch, Senior Minister of the Royal Government of Cambodia, representing Prime Minister Hun Sen.

In his opening remarks, Senior Minister Ly Thuch expressed, “The theme ‘Khmer Can Fly’ reflects not only the grace of our kites soaring high above us but also the aspirations and dreams of the Cambodian people, as we continue to make strides towards a brighter future.”

Senior Minister Ly Thuch also highlighted the commitment of Prince Holding Group towards Cambodia’s growth and social progress. This includes major initiatives such as the Chen Zhi Scholarship by the Prince Foundation, alongside the Bay of Lights, a 934-hectare world-class township development by Canopy Sands Development (CSD), the master development arm of Prince Holding Group.

Mr. Edward Lee, a senior representative of Canopy Sands Development, expressed in his welcome speech, “The Bay of Lights is anticipated to be a game-changer in the Cambodian market, and we are confident it will accelerate the country’s growth trajectory further. We envision providing job opportunities and training for young Cambodian professionals and, in turn, injecting enormous momentum into the urban development and national economy of Cambodia, specifically Sihanoukville.”

Mr. Lee also announced that SkyFest 2023 is just the first of many other upcoming international events to be organized by Canopy Sands Development.

In addition to kite flying, the two-day extravaganza featured a Cambodian traditional kite-making workshop, Khmer art sand sculpture, water activities by the Cambodian Jetski Team, fire shows, and laser light shows.

The unique talent of Phare Circus was further showcased at SkyFest 2023, wowing spectators with their energetic and exhilarating acrobatics through their interpretation of the “Khmer Can Fly” theme.

For two nights, visitors were entertained by performances and live music from well-known Cambodian artists such as Tep Boprek, Suly Pheng, Morm Picherith, Redking X Sopheap, and Kampot Playboys, on top of international bands such as Intan Andriana and Friends, Alli G & TheQuilas, Maki Okestr, as well as renowned DJs such as DJ Vutha, DJ Maily, and DJ Chill Bill.

Organized by Canopy Sands Development, SkyFest 2023 was made possible with the full support of the Provincial Government of Sihanoukville, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, Nham 24, Nham24 Taxi, and Somersby.

