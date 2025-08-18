logo
Slang from TikTok and YouTube Gets Permanent Home

Cambridge Dictionary has added over 6,000 entries to its online lexicon this year, including the slang “skibidi,” alongside other terms that reflect internet-era linguistic shifts. Lexical programme manager Colin McIntosh emphasised that each word chosen shows signs of enduring use, based on analysis via the Cambridge English Corpus containing more than two billion instances of written and spoken English.

“Skibidi” entered the dictionary with a flexible definition — it can mean “cool” or “bad,” or serve as a humorous placeholder with no inherent meaning, often used for emphasis or amusement, as in “What the skibidi are you doing?”. The term traces its origins to Skibidi Toilet, a surreal animated YouTube series that has become a viral phenomenon, especially among Generation Alpha. The inclusion underscores the influence of internet culture—notably TikTok, YouTube, and meme communities—on the evolution of English.

Also joining the lexicon are “tradwife,” “delulu,” “mouse jiggler,” and “forever chemical.” “Tradwife” describes a woman embracing traditional homemaking roles and often sharing her lifestyle on social media; “delulu” is a shortened form of “delusional,” used to playfully describe belief in fantasies over reality; “mouse jiggler” refers to software or a device that simulates computer activity during remote work; and “forever chemical” denotes persistent environmental pollutants.

Public reaction has been mixed. Some commentators mocked the inclusion of “skibidi,” with one remarking that it turns the English language into a “TikTok comment section”. Artist Lee Escobedo described “skibidi brain-rot” as embodying a generation fluent in irony yet starved for meaning, suggesting the term illustrates chaotic digital culture dominating young minds.

Despite criticism, supporters argue that dictionaries must evolve with usage. The Cambridge Dictionary’s selection process relies on frequency, context, and longevity signals in its corpus, ensuring that only words with staying power are added.

These additions also shine a light on broader linguistic trends. Beyond slang, entries like “broligarchy,” “snackable,” and “15-minute city” reflect shifts in political and cultural conversations. The inclusion of “mouse jiggler” and “work spouse” reveal how post-pandemic work culture has shaped everyday language.

Cambridge Dictionary’s move highlights the increasing permeability between internet subcultures and formal language. Tracking these developments offers insight into evolving communication patterns.

