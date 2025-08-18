China’s Energy Transition Gains Momentum Amid Rising Power Demand

China’s reliance on fossil fuels has been steadily declining despite increasing energy demand, marking a significant shift in the nation’s energy landscape. Coal and gas consumption saw a dip in 2025, even during a scorching July, as the government continues to prioritise clean energy sources. This is a clear sign that China’s aggressive push towards renewable energy and energy efficiency is beginning to take effect, even as the country faces unprecedented challenges in meeting its growing power needs.

Data from the National Energy Administration revealed that, in the first half of 2025, coal usage in the energy mix fell by 5% compared to the same period last year, while natural gas consumption also showed signs of contraction. The most striking development came in the power sector, where a surge in renewable energy production, particularly from solar and wind sources, helped to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

China’s power demand soared during the summer, driven by an intense heatwave that gripped much of the country. However, the country was able to meet this surge without resorting to its usual fossil fuel-heavy energy production methods. This is partly due to the rapid expansion of its renewable energy capacity, which reached new records in both wind and solar power generation in 2025. The NEA reported that China’s total renewable energy capacity crossed 1,200 gigawatts for the first time, a crucial milestone that reflects the country’s commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

One key driver of this change is China’s substantial investment in renewable infrastructure. The government allocated over $60 billion to clean energy projects in 2025, focusing heavily on expanding solar farms and offshore wind installations along the coast. At the same time, China has been making significant strides in energy storage technologies, which are crucial for maintaining grid stability as renewable sources, particularly solar, are intermittent.

While China remains the world’s largest coal producer and consumer, the shift towards clean energy is undeniable. The country’s coal-fired power plants, once the backbone of its energy sector, are now being gradually phased out or repurposed for lower-carbon technologies. The transition has been especially evident in regions like Inner Mongolia, where coal consumption has sharply decreased as wind and solar energy projects have taken root.

Industry experts point to a combination of factors driving this shift. First, there is the national government’s ambitious target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060. Second, the economic pressures on coal mining companies, many of which are facing increasing scrutiny over environmental and public health concerns, are playing a role in reducing coal’s dominance. Moreover, local governments have introduced incentives for businesses to adopt cleaner energy solutions, further encouraging the transition away from fossil fuels.

The reduction in coal and gas use has also been bolstered by the rise of electric vehicles, which now account for a significant portion of the energy demand in urban centres. China’s push to become a global leader in EV manufacturing has contributed to the decrease in fossil fuel consumption in the transportation sector, where electricity now plays an increasingly prominent role.

However, while the momentum towards renewable energy is clear, challenges remain. One pressing issue is the reliability of the grid, especially in remote areas where renewable generation can be less consistent. The government is addressing this concern with the expansion of transmission infrastructure designed to transport power from renewable-heavy regions like the north and west to energy-hungry areas like the east and south.

While the clean energy push is a notable success, fossil fuels still account for a large portion of China’s energy mix. This means that the country remains vulnerable to price fluctuations in global energy markets, as seen in 2024 when rising global gas prices temporarily hindered efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance.