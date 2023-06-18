logo
Smaller Parties Looking For Alliance With Main Political Parties In UP

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: For their own survival and better future smaller political parties and caste based groups of Uttar Pradesh are looking for alliance with bigger political parties for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Recently Mahan Dal announced its unconditional support to BSP led by former chief minister and national President Mayawati. Mahan Dal President Keshav Dev Maurya claimed that whichever party he supported, stood second or secured first position in elections.

Maurya said that Mahan Dal supported Akhilesh Yadav in 2022 assembly polls and Samajwadi Party emerged as powerful number two party. But after the polls Mahan Dal terminated the alliance with Samajwadi Party as candidates fielded by the party on Samajwadi Party symbol could not win a single seat.

It would be worth mentioning here that Mahan Dal had contested 2012 assembly polls and later in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and got good number of votes from backward communities but could not achieve success in term of seats.

During 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party, RLD and another party wanted understanding with Mahan Dal but Keshav Dev Maurya entered into alliance with Congress Party. It may be mentioned that Mahan Dal has always been in demand due to its hold over OBC including kushwaha, shakya and saini.

On the other hand, BSP is desperately looking for alliance to make its presence felt in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BSP is also wooing Muslim community. So much so BSP gave maximum tickets to Muslims. Mayawati has been saying that the combination of dalits and Muslims could ensure victory in elections.

During last few elections, BSP witnessed erosion of vote share and senior leaders leaving the party and joining other political parties. It was only in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BSP entered into alliance with Samajwadi Party and increased its tally from nil to 10.

The other smaller political party Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party led by Om Prakash Rajbhar is all set to have alliance with BJP. Much significance is attached to recent meeting of Om Prakash Rajbhar with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi. This meeting is being interpreted as the final discussion for the alliance before Lok Sabha polls.

For the last few months, senior BJP leaders including both the deputy chief ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were in touch with Om Prakash Rajbhar. The manner in which the BJP leaders and ministers attended the wedding reception of Om Prakash Rajbhar’s son at Varanasi also made it clear that alliance would take place.

Om Parkash Rajbhar had earlier alliance with BJP and was also minster with CM Yogi Adityanath. But due to differences he quit the ministry and terminated the alliance. During 2022 assembly polls, Om Prakash Rajbhar entered into alliance with Samajwadi Party. When the alliance failed to capture power Om Prakash Rajbhar terminated the alliance with Samajwadi Party. Om Prakash Rajbhar and his party has good influence over OBC in eastern UP- that is why big political parties want alliance with SBSP.

Similarly Bheem Party claiming support of dalits in Western UP is looking forward to alliance with Samajwadi Party for Lok Sabha polls. Akhilesh Yadav and Chander Shekhar Ravan president of Bheem Party addressed joint meetings and press conference during recently held civic polls.

Chander Shekhar Ravan wanted alliance with Samajwadi Party in 2022 assembly polls but it could not materialise despite several meetings with Akhilesh Yadav. Bheem Party wanted more seats in alliance to contest assembly polls which was not acceptable to Akhilesh Yadav. This time the talks are on between Akhilesh Yadav and Chandra Shekhar Ravan for an alliance and it may be finalized soon. (IPA Service)

