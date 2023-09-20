Sonia Gandhi calls for early implementation

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi led the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on behalf of the party. She called for the early implementation of the bill, which according to current indications will come into force only in 2029.
Highlighting the sacrifices and acomplishments of Indian women, Mrs Gandhi said the Bill was first introduced by former PM Rajiv Gandhi. “The Women’s Reservation Bill was first introduced by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi’s dream still remains half-fulfilled. This passage of this bill will complete it,” she said.
Yesterday when she was asked about the government bringing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said, “It is ours, ‘apna hai’.
The Women’s Reservation Bill has proposed that the reservation would continue for a period of 15 years and there will be a quota for SC and STs within the reserved seats for women. The legislation however is unlikely to be implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.
It will be rolled out only after the delimitation process is over, most probably in 2029, they added.
The reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise, according to the bill.
The government said women participate substantively in panchayats and municipal bodies, but their representation in State Assemblies, and Parliament is still limited.
With inputs from News18
