SonicWall Boundless 2020 Virtual Event Unites Global Partners, Sets Records for Registration, Attendance

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 December 2020 – Organizations have made significant changes to operations as a result of COVID-19 mandates and measures. One such shift included SonicWall Boundless 2020, a global virtual event held in November that empowered the company’s global community of partners and resellers as they look toward new challenges and opportunities in 2021. The biggest virtual event in SonicWall history, Boundless 2020 posted a company record of more than 6,100 global registrants and a 135% increase in attendance over SonicWall’s previous high-mark partner event.

“We witnessed record numbers of partners attend this global event, a sign that our loyal partner community is seeing the company’s momentum and are eager to leverage our latest cybersecurity technology to protect their customers operating in the new business normal,” said SonicWall SVP, Chief Revenue Officer Bob Vankirk. “Education and access to the latest SonicWall product and solution information are crucial elements to the success of our partners, and at this year’s event they were some of our top priorities.”

Boundless 2020 is the largest ever SonicWall global partner event, where attendees get to select the most applicable, interesting, or informative session to suit their needs, to help meet future goals. Diamond sponsors ADT Cybersecurity, Ingram Micro and Infinigate, as well as Gold sponsors ADN, The Channel Company, Exertis, Perimeter 81 and Tech Data, helped successfully unite SonicWall’s global partner community.

“Virtual events provide a unique opportunity to directly reach massive amounts of team members that are crucial in today’s battle to secure dispersed workforces that currently present cybercriminals with countless opportunities to launch cyberattacks,” said Infinigate Vice President Patric Berger. “Open dialogue, the exchange of new ideas and sharing of information is imperative in the cybersecurity industry, as threats constantly change and technology continues to develop. Boundless 2020 provides that platform and connection at a time when it is needed most.”

The first day of Boundless 2020 included keynotes from company leadership, including SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner and Chief Operating Officer Atul Dhablania. The day’s agenda also featured celebrity keynote speaker Col. Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station; security analyst, author, researcher and friendly hacker Keren Elazari; an engaging partner-focused panel; plus a range of product and sales breakouts.

Boundless 2020 also included important sales and customer-focused topics, highlighted by a keynote session by SonicWall Chief Revenue Officer Bob VanKirk. Additional guests included cybersecurity icon Bruce Schneier; award-winning author and security expert John Sileo; and a compelling CXO roundtable that explored the changing security perimeter.

“As a Gold sponsor of Boundless 2020, it was a privilege for us to help host an event that was both engaging and accessible for all the attendees. We are very proud of our partnership with SonicWall and enjoyed sharing our SASE vision with the event participants,” said Perimeter 81 CEO and Co-founder Amit Bareket.

Boundless 2020 attendees received more than 20 hours of exclusive content and got to hear from over 30 speakers and presenters. On the third and final day of the event, regional breakouts also allowed hundreds of attendees to hear from experts in their local languages of English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

“Boundless 2020 has been very well received by our partners and participants. Although we were not able to unite in person due to the pandemic, the event has certainly brought about a new frontier in the industry.” said Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, APAC Sales. “Cyber threats remain a global problem and SonicWall is committed to strengthening our research and innovation capabilities. We are also looking to continuously build a community of partners through our SecureFirst Partner Program that combines the best in global and regional perspectives on the topic of cybersecurity.” he continued.

Created in 2016, the award-winning SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program now includes over 20,500 partners worldwide. In addition to receiving real-time cyber threat intelligence, program participants also receive education regarding today’s threats and the SonicWall solutions that address them through SonicWall University. Since its inception, the program has administered 696,953 successful exams and more than 348,477 hours of training, with over 528,000 exams completed by partners.

To learn more about becoming a SonicWall SecureFirst partner, please visit sonicwall.com/partners.