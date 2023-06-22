logo
Just in:

Southco exhibits at Automotive Manufacturing Thailand makes Innovation happen
Asian News by Media-Outreach


HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 June 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/positioning technology announced the first-ever exhibition in Southeast Asia at Automotive Manufacturing Thailand, from June 21-24 in Bangkok.
Southco’s booth at OE26, Hall 100
Southco’s booth at OE26, Hall 100

Amid the growth of global automotive market, the exhibition demonstrates the recovery in Asia and features a wide range of technologies and vitality from high performance materials to electric drive system. Southco’s booth unveils the latest electronic glove box latch mechanism to meet international safety standards and a proven success center console armrest hinge to be adjusted to the desired position for optimal comfort.

Siegfried Xu, General Manager of Transportation said, “We found tremendous value exhibiting and presenting the new generation of automotive solutions to the market. This is an impactful experience that helps Southco pave the way to the future.”

Automotive Manufacturing features the automotive parts production technology where the OEMs, engineers, automakers acquire the latest transformative trends with over 250 global brands of service providers offering equipment, design, welding, fasteners and electronic components.

Automotive Manufacturing is open to trade visitors only. Join Southco at OE26, Hall 100 to discover the latest automotive solutions.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

